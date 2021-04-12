Here’s Why Luke Bryan Will Be Temporarily Replaced On ‘American Idol’ And Who’s Taking His Place

Gossip Cop

Country crooner and American Idol judge Luke Bryan will be missing from the hit reality singing competition show for the next few weeks. He announced on Twitter today that he would miss this season’s first live broadcast of Idol. Bryan’s spot on the judging panel won’t sit empty, however. 

Luke Bryan’s Recent Diagnoses Means He’s Off ‘Idol’

Luke Bryan announced today on Twitter that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, writing, “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live American Idol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.” What the country music star didn’t mention was that his spot would be filled in by a legendary former Idol judge

Paula Abdul, one of the three original American Idol judges that made the show a hit, is returning to the show to temporarily take Bryan’s place. Fans will be sure to enjoy Abdul’s comeback on the show since she had always been a beloved figure on the judges’ panel.

She’ll be appearing on Monday night’s new episode that trims the top 16 contestants down to the final top 10. It’s an all-important episode that Bryan is probably sorry to miss, but his health comes first. Hopefully he recovers with flying colors and rejoins Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as soon as he’s able.

