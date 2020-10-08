Here’s The Photo That Sparked Rumors About Kylie Jenner Getting A Full Face Transplant

MediaTakeOut has a history of pushing bogus stories about the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Just a few weeks ago, Gossip Cop busted the site for claiming that a divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was "imminent." According to the site's own source, that was an inaccurate explanation for where the couple's relationship stood. The blog was also behind claims that Kourtney Kardashian had "come out" as a lesbian and "leaked" a photo of her wife. All the reality star did was give her friend a birthday shout out in an Instagram post that was definitely not "leaked," but rather posted on purpose. This site continues to try to mislead their audience, but Gossip Cop is always watching and ready to correct the story.