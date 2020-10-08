Here’s The Photo That Sparked Rumors About Kylie Jenner Getting A Full Face Transplant

A report has emerged claiming Kylie Cosmetics creator and Instagram influencer Kylie Jenner has been accused of having “full face transplant surgery.” One of the most notorious celebrity gossip sites is responsible for publishing these accusations. Gossip Cop has looked into the matter and can add some much-needed clarity to the situation.
MediaTakeOut released a report this morning claiming makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was rumored to have undergone a “FULL FACE TRANSPLANT.” The article cites no sources for these rumors, instead insisting that “people are saying” that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might have undergone the “controversial procedure.” Jenner’s most recent Instagram photos were pointed to as evidence of the 23-year-olds drastic transformation.
The outlet goes on to speculate about what procedures Jenner has already undergone, writing that “the youngest Kardashian sister has admitted to getting face fillers, lip injections, and botox,” and adding that “some plastic surgeons” supposedly believe Jenner also had “at least one face lift” in the past. But it would be another matter entirely if Jenner had in fact gotten a full face transplant.
Quoting, but not linking, one “medical website,” the gossip blog alleges that such a surgery could cost “upwards of $100,000,” which is a hefty price to pay for surgery that is currently considered “experimental.” Gossip Cop looked into full face transplants and learned that the recipients of such surgeries typically have overwhelming facial trauma (burns, tumors, and congenital defects, for example) and that the procedure has only been in use since 2008. Despite the advances in medical science, the procedure remains tremendously risky.
It seems so unlikely as to be impossible that Jenner could have gotten such a surgery. In all our research, we could find no examples of patients who underwent the surgery for cosmetic reasons. Even if the procedure was available on the black market, it’s highly improbable that Jenner, a billionaire with one of the world's most recognizable faces, would undertake such a risk, especially since she’s the mother of a young daughter.
Besides, in a 2019 interview with Paper Magazine, Jenner did admit to having “fillers” added to her face. That interview comes four years after Jenner’s admission on KUWTK that she’d turned to temporary lip fillers to artificially plump her pout. The 2019 interview is particularly interesting since it seems to be the first time that Jenner admitted that she has fillers in other areas of her face other than just her lips. She adamantly denies going under the knife for any of her procedures, however, which casts further doubt on the claims she’d gotten a “full face transplant.”
People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.
When asked by the interviewer whether Jenner’s skill with makeup, lighting, and angles were mostly responsible for the reality star’s good looks, Jenner laughed and answered, “I mean, no. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.” Though she hasn’t been crystal clear about just what procedures she’s actually undergone, although she has given hints, it’s clear that Kylie Jenner hasn’t had a face transplant. Jenner's seemingly altered appearance in the photo in question could come from a number of factors: lighting, tanning, angles, and makeup. Instead of the science fiction that MTO is trying to peddle, our reasoning is much more reality based.
MediaTakeOut has a history of pushing bogus stories about the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Just a few weeks ago, Gossip Cop busted the site for claiming that a divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was "imminent." According to the site's own source, that was an inaccurate explanation for where the couple's relationship stood. The blog was also behind claims that Kourtney Kardashian had "come out" as a lesbian and "leaked" a photo of her wife. All the reality star did was give her friend a birthday shout out in an Instagram post that was definitely not "leaked," but rather posted on purpose. This site continues to try to mislead their audience, but Gossip Cop is always watching and ready to correct the story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.