Here’s The Photo That Convinced Fans Ryan Seacrest, Selena Gomez Would Make A Perfect Couple

Selena Gomez celebrated her 29th birthday yesterday and received a cascade of celebrity shout-outs in honor of her big day, but one, in particular, stood out to fans. Live! With Kelly And Ryan star, Ryan Seacrest, posted a photo of himself and Gomez along with a heartfelt message to Instagram and now the pair’s fans can’t stop talking about how cute the two of them look together. Some have even gone so far as to suggest the two start dating!

Popstar and actress Selena Gomez had a wonderful birthday celebration yesterday to celebrate her 29th trip around the sun. She spent the day among friends playing around with balloons in a pool, which is pretty much “#goals” when it comes to birthday parties. The party was a girls-only affair, except for a few of Gomez’s family members, but one of her male friends still took some time out to wish the singer a happy birthday.

Ryan Seacrest posted a charming image of himself and Gomez leaning against a picturesque balcony to his Instagram page. In the caption, Seacrest wrote, “Celebrating the rarest of them all. Cheers to you @selenagomez – happy birthday!” Who knows if it was planned or not, but the two stars wore complementary outfits. Both were dressed in blue and white shirts and fans couldn’t help but notice how great the two looked together.

The commenters wasted no time letting Seacrest know how perfect the pair looked. “I know this is just a pic, I get it, but you two DO look good together!! UhHumm,” one person wrote. Another was not at all subtle in their urgings, writing, “The two of you look great as a couple. Hey Ryan, hint hint.”

As the day went on, fans became bolder and bolder, with one writing, “They should get together,” while another commented, “Ok… So ask her out Ryan. You are both great people!!” One user exclaimed that they’d thought the photo was a “relationship announcement” before they read the caption. Naturally, since this is the internet, after all, there were some opposing opinions.

One follower disagreed that the two would make a cute couple, commenting, “She could be his daughter eww.” Well, that person should be happy to know that Gomez and Seacrest are just friends. It’s crazy how a simple birthday shout-out could get so many people excited. It makes us wonder what would happen if Gomez posted a birthday message to Seacrest. Guess we’ll have to wait until Seacrest’s Christmas Eve birthday in order to find out!

