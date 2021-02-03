Here's Sigourney Weaver's Diet While Filming 'Avatar' Sequel

It might come as a surprise to some that sci-fi queen Sigourney Weaver has been trying to keep up a vegan diet while filming the sequels to Avatar with director James Cameron. Thanks to Cameron’s vegan lifestyle, Weaver has tons of access to vegan options while filming on set. She’s even got her family following along as best they can.
Aliens star Sigourney Weaver has been filming with Avatar director James Cameron in between her other projects. Of flitting back and forth between sets, Weaver explained, “I can come in and out and do other projects, but I always have to go back when we’re really doing the movie. In the beginning, we were there for quite a few months. But it’s fun.”
The actress also promised that with technological advances, audiences will get to see “things you could never imagine.” The actress refused to go into any further detail on the subject, however. Instead, Weaver revealed that she still tries to be a vegan, which is definitely easier on set where “Jim Cameron is also a vegan, so we have vegan caterers on the Avatar films.” Even Weaver’s family — her husband, Jim Simpson, and adult daughter, Charlotte — get into the lifestyle. “My husband, daughter, and I really try very hard to be at least vegetarian,” she confessed.
It’s obvious that the diet has worked out well for the 71-year-old actress, who said, “Working in this business makes me stay fit. Stamina is probably one of the most important things to have.” It’s obvious that Weaver still has some serious stamina.
