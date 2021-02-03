Here's Sigourney Weaver's Diet While Filming 'Avatar' Sequel

The actress also promised that with technological advances, audiences will get to see “things you could never imagine.” The actress refused to go into any further detail on the subject, however. Instead, Weaver revealed that she still tries to be a vegan, which is definitely easier on set where “Jim Cameron is also a vegan, so we have vegan caterers on the Avatar films.” Even Weaver’s family — her husband, Jim Simpson, and adult daughter, Charlotte — get into the lifestyle. “My husband, daughter, and I really try very hard to be at least vegetarian,” she confessed.