You Are Not Alone In Your Struggles, Online-Therapy Can Help

Existing is challenging. And considering just how common mental health struggles are, therapy isn't indulgent — it's essential.

Existing is challenging. And considering just how common mental health struggles are, therapy isn’t indulgent — it’s essential.

by Christina Raines
Doja Cat performs in a pink top and white skirt onstage News Doja Cat Suffers Embarrassing Gaffe While Performing In Miami, See Video From Every Angle Here

It’s bound to happen to every performer eventually, right? Doja Cat had an unfortunate embarrassing moment while performing onstage in Miami over the weekend, but the singer recovered so well, some of her fans in the audience thought it was all a part of her act. Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile […]

 by Brianna Morton
Brad Pitt in a jacket with Jennifer Aniston in a black sweater in the 2000s Entertainment Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Are ‘Friends With Occasional Benefits’ After ‘Rekindling’ Their Relationship?

Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt friends with benefits? After the Friends actress went on The Howard Stern Show and mentioned that she and Pitt were “buddies,” one tabloid reports that the former spouses may be having some fun together. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Friends With Benefits?’ Pitt and Aniston may have divorced in 2005, but […]

 by Cortland Ann
(DFree/Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com) Angelina Jolie smiling in white dress, The Weeknd wearing a black tuxedo News Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Spotted At Private Concert Together Amid Dating Rumors

Are things heating up between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd? Well, the two are certainly feeding the rumor mill after they were spotted together at a private Mustafa concert this weekend. Gossip Cop investigates. The Newest Star-Studded Fling? Only two weeks after grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi in LA, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, real […]

 by Eric Gasa
Lifestyle

Here’s How To Maximize Your Morning According To Your Sign, Because We’re As Different As The Planets

M
Melanie A. Davis
12:15 pm, July 12, 2021
Young woman waking up in her bed.
(Nenad Aksic / Shutterstock)

Our personalities and daily routines are as varied as the stars, planets and elements that rule us. Here’s how to maximize your morning according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: Power Up Your Morning

Aries, your fiery personality is a force to be reckoned with — particularly in the mornings. Start your day off strong by channeling your energy into an AM workout (hint: morning sex counts). 

Taurus: Take Your Time

Taureans have a stubborn but steadfast nature. Therefore, taking it slow in the morning is a must. Set your alarm early so you can wake up fully in a nice, long shower, followed by a no-rush AM routine.

Gemini: Get Social

Gemini, you’re a social butterfly at heart. Charge your battery by checking in on friends, shooting some texts or giving a loved one a quick call. Doing so makes you and your loved ones will feel good — a win-win.

Cancer: Show Someone You Care

Cancers are sensitive souls who love to care for those around them. Spend your morning helping others: cooking breakfast for the fam, volunteering or helping out a neighbor. After, you can enjoy the rest of your day refreshed and fulfilled.

Leo: Prep And Pamper

Leo, your morning is best spent taking care of number one (read: you). Treat yourself to a luxurious self-care routine. Come on; it takes a lot to look as good as you do.

Virgo: Get Sh*t Done

If you need to get sh*t done, then ask a Virgo. (Just kidding, they already started doing it without being asked). Virgos, keep your mornings productive by taking care of a few chores or tending to a garden.

Libra: All About Balance

(LightField Studios / Shutterstock)

Libra, you love a good balancing act. Spend your morning getting centered and steady. For example, you can do a quick 15 minutes of meditation or an early morning yoga flow. Even a few sun salutations straight out of bed will do the trick.

Scorpio: Catch Up On The Latest

Scorpios are intense and investigative. They also aren’t afraid of the heavy stuff. Kickstart your morning by catching up on the latest news while drinking a strong cup of coffee.

Sagittarius: Tend To Your Passions

Fire and Jupiter give you an insatiable passion for exploration, growth and discovery, Sagittarius. Use the AM to think outside the box. For instance, work on vacation plans or spend some time on a passion project.

Capricorn: Make A To-Do List

Capricorn, you already know your day is about to be busy. For this reason, make a to-do list first thing in the morning. Pro tip: make item number one “write a to-do list.” Then, you can cross one thing off your list right away. Satisfying.

Aquarius: Go Out Into The World

Aquarians are social, energetic creatures who love keeping up with the changing tides. Spend your mornings in your community. Grab a coffee from a local cafe, take a morning exercise class or peruse the local farmer’s market.

Pisces: Keep it Cozy

Finally, let’s be honest, Pisces — mornings aren’t your fav. Ease into the day by drinking your morning cup of tea in bed or a cozy reading nook. You want to marinate in your morning hours, not power through them.

