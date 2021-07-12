Our personalities and daily routines are as varied as the stars, planets and elements that rule us. Here’s how to maximize your morning according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: Power Up Your Morning

Aries, your fiery personality is a force to be reckoned with — particularly in the mornings. Start your day off strong by channeling your energy into an AM workout (hint: morning sex counts).

Taurus: Take Your Time

Taureans have a stubborn but steadfast nature. Therefore, taking it slow in the morning is a must. Set your alarm early so you can wake up fully in a nice, long shower, followed by a no-rush AM routine.

Gemini: Get Social

Gemini, you’re a social butterfly at heart. Charge your battery by checking in on friends, shooting some texts or giving a loved one a quick call. Doing so makes you and your loved ones will feel good — a win-win.

Cancer: Show Someone You Care

Cancers are sensitive souls who love to care for those around them. Spend your morning helping others: cooking breakfast for the fam, volunteering or helping out a neighbor. After, you can enjoy the rest of your day refreshed and fulfilled.

Leo: Prep And Pamper

Leo, your morning is best spent taking care of number one (read: you). Treat yourself to a luxurious self-care routine. Come on; it takes a lot to look as good as you do.

Virgo: Get Sh*t Done

If you need to get sh*t done, then ask a Virgo. (Just kidding, they already started doing it without being asked). Virgos, keep your mornings productive by taking care of a few chores or tending to a garden.

Libra: All About Balance

(LightField Studios / Shutterstock)

Libra, you love a good balancing act. Spend your morning getting centered and steady. For example, you can do a quick 15 minutes of meditation or an early morning yoga flow. Even a few sun salutations straight out of bed will do the trick.

Scorpio: Catch Up On The Latest

Scorpios are intense and investigative. They also aren’t afraid of the heavy stuff. Kickstart your morning by catching up on the latest news while drinking a strong cup of coffee.

Sagittarius: Tend To Your Passions

Fire and Jupiter give you an insatiable passion for exploration, growth and discovery, Sagittarius. Use the AM to think outside the box. For instance, work on vacation plans or spend some time on a passion project.

Capricorn: Make A To-Do List

Capricorn, you already know your day is about to be busy. For this reason, make a to-do list first thing in the morning. Pro tip: make item number one “write a to-do list.” Then, you can cross one thing off your list right away. Satisfying.

Aquarius: Go Out Into The World

Aquarians are social, energetic creatures who love keeping up with the changing tides. Spend your mornings in your community. Grab a coffee from a local cafe, take a morning exercise class or peruse the local farmer’s market.

Pisces: Keep it Cozy

Finally, let’s be honest, Pisces — mornings aren’t your fav. Ease into the day by drinking your morning cup of tea in bed or a cozy reading nook. You want to marinate in your morning hours, not power through them.

More Wellness Stories:

Ashwagandha Lowers Stress, Improves Your Sex Life & So Much More (It’s A Life-Changing Supplement)

These Free Online Workout Videos Forever Changed My Fitness Routine

It Turns Out Tea Is The Simple Way To Boost Your Health