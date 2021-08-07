This Effortless Bun Hack Will Change Your Hair Routine For The Better

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tom Cruise smiling in a black suit holding a microphone Celebrities Tom Cruise’s Secret 30-Minute Facial Routine Reportedly Got Leaked — And It’s Intense

Tom Cruise has managed to stun global audiences with his incredible stunts and award-winning dramatic chops for years, but it’s his face that consistently shocks people the most. The actor is closer to retirement age than ever, but he’s managed to avoid showing any signs of his age or injuries. A new report promises Cruise’s […]

 by Griffin Matis
Sarah Jessica Parker in a black outfit with Matthew Broderick in a navy suit Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick’s Marriage In Trouble After Beachside Fight?

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick about to break up? One report says the two got caught fighting on the beach, and now even the Sex and the City reboot could be in jeopardy. Gossip Cop has the story. Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Beach Bust-Up’ According to Woman’s Day, the filming of And Just Like […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tim McGraw smiling in a suit and cowboy hat with Faith Hill in a black dress News Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Team Up To Star In ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff, Here’s Everything We Know

The Yellowstone universe is going to get a little larger. Kevin Costner’s hit series is going to get a spin-off with some A-listers like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to headline. Gossip Cop has the details. Coming Soon To Paramount+ Yellowstone is the biggest hit in the history of the Paramount Network, so we’re […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tom Selleck in a navy suit Celebrities Tom Selleck’s ‘Failing Eyesight’ Has Friends Worried About His Future?

Is Tom Selleck going blind? One tabloid insists the Blue Bloods star is “desperate” to hold on to his “failing eyesight.” Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Dark Days’ Ahead For Tom Selleck? This week, the National Enquirer reports “aging TV tough guy” Tom Selleck’s eyesight may be failing him. The tabloid notes that the actor was spotted […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle

This Effortless Bun Hack Will Change Your Hair Routine For The Better

K
Kelsey Michal
5:15 am, August 7, 2021
Image of woman doing her hair in a bun
(@makeupkitofbeauty / Shutterstock)

We all go crazy for those “effortless” looks. Especially when it comes to hair.

But the reality is that most of the time, “effortless” styles actually take a whole lot of effort to pull off. That’s why this bun hack is a total hair routine game changer. It’s actually effortless.  

The Bun Hack You Need To Try

We found this bun hack on Instagram—which seems to be a neverending source of style inspo these days. It was originally shared by influencer Quinty Mirjam de Vries, but was then reposted on Makeup Kit of Beauty.

The end result of this bun hack is a slightly messy but still put together large top knot. It works especially well for long locks, but is worth trying for any length of hair.

This bun, particularly once you’ve practiced it, should take you less than 30 seconds.

5 Steps To The Perfect Effortless Bun

  1. Gather all of your hair at the top of your head as if you were doing a high pony.
  2. Take a hair elastic and go through the motions as if you’re going to do that high pony, but instead of completing any loops, pause once you’ve pulled your hair halfway through the elastic.
  3. Take one hand and loop it through the elastic, then under and around your hair, so that the hair twists slightly.
  4. Complete the looping of the hair tie and secure the knot on top of your head.
  5. Tuck any loose ends back into the hair tie or secure them with bobby pins or clips.

It may sound a but complicated, but trust us. Give the video a watch a few times, do a little practice and you’ll get the hang of it.

More Style Stories:

I Tried A Zero-Shampoo Hair Washing Method & This Is What Happened

5 Simple Heatless Hairstyles That You Call Pull Off Like A Pro

Studies Show That Your Go-To Ponytail Is Probably Damaging Your Hair

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.