This Effortless Bun Hack Will Change Your Hair Routine For The Better

We all go crazy for those “effortless” looks. Especially when it comes to hair.

But the reality is that most of the time, “effortless” styles actually take a whole lot of effort to pull off. That’s why this bun hack is a total hair routine game changer. It’s actually effortless.

The Bun Hack You Need To Try

We found this bun hack on Instagram—which seems to be a neverending source of style inspo these days. It was originally shared by influencer Quinty Mirjam de Vries, but was then reposted on Makeup Kit of Beauty.

The end result of this bun hack is a slightly messy but still put together large top knot. It works especially well for long locks, but is worth trying for any length of hair.

This bun, particularly once you’ve practiced it, should take you less than 30 seconds.

5 Steps To The Perfect Effortless Bun

Gather all of your hair at the top of your head as if you were doing a high pony. Take a hair elastic and go through the motions as if you’re going to do that high pony, but instead of completing any loops, pause once you’ve pulled your hair halfway through the elastic. Take one hand and loop it through the elastic, then under and around your hair, so that the hair twists slightly. Complete the looping of the hair tie and secure the knot on top of your head. Tuck any loose ends back into the hair tie or secure them with bobby pins or clips.

It may sound a but complicated, but trust us. Give the video a watch a few times, do a little practice and you’ll get the hang of it.

More Style Stories:

I Tried A Zero-Shampoo Hair Washing Method & This Is What Happened

5 Simple Heatless Hairstyles That You Call Pull Off Like A Pro

Studies Show That Your Go-To Ponytail Is Probably Damaging Your Hair