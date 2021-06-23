Here’s How All Body Types Can Rock The Summer’s Biggest Trends

As the summer heat creeps in, it’s time to say goodbye to the cozy long-sleeved knits and hello to the breezy, carefree attire. And we have compiled the best 2021 summer trends that women of all sizes can rock this season.

Rompers

Dresses are often the go-to summer outfit, but rompers provide just as much style with way more comfortability. Rompers allow you to move freely, and you won’t have to worry about holding your romper flying up with a passing breeze. The romper has you covered, literally.

(Amazon)

Apple: If you tend to carry your weight in your middle section, easily create the illusion of a slimmer waist by wearing a romper that offers a definite waistline. You can also loosely cinch the romper with a belt just above the natural waist. This short sleeve romper with pockets by ANRABESS does just that and is perfect for definition.

Pear-Shaped: Apple bottom girls should opt for rompers with solid bottoms and light-colored tops to balance their flattering shape. Avoid rompers with belts as they can highlight the difference between your top and bottom.

Busty: If you’re top-heavy, avoid high necklines and loud prints. Choose v-neckslines like this Amazon find, off-the-shoulder styles or wide scoops to provide the most slimming shape.

Short: Petite women should opt for rompers with an elevated waistline, which helps elevate the look of shorter torsos and legs. Wearing heels or wedges will also elongate your frame, making you appear taller.

Crop Tops

Here us out, before you run in the opposite direction. Crop tops can be for everyone! This stylish summer 2021 statement piece generally shows off some skin, but if you’re reluctant, you could always wear it with a pair of high-waisted bottoms.

(Amazon)

Plus Size: Crop tops look stunning on plus-size women! Opt for a high-waisted skirt, trousers or trendy culottes when finding bottoms for a form-fitting crop top.

We’re obsessed with this plus-sized fitted crop top. It’s super cute and comfortable, and the twist front and striped detail make this crop top stand out from the rest.

Busty: Big boobs, little boobs, everyone can rock this ’90s throwback style! It’s just a matter of finding the right crop top for you. If you’re busty, a loose-fitting cropped tank or t-shirt may be just right for you.

Short Torso: If you’re petite with a shorter torso, finding a crop top that shows off your midriff might be more of a challenge. Look for sports bra-like crop tops, as they’ll help you show off some extra skin. Also, opt for low-rise bottoms to help elongate your figure.

Culottes

In search of something light and airy that makes you feel oddly nostalgic for your lockdown sweats? Look no further than culottes, a wide-leg silhouette that is both comfortable and chic. Plus, wide-legged trousers fit and flatter all figures.

(Amazon)

Plus Size: If you have curves, don’t give up on culottes just yet. Culottes wide-legged pants style beautifully with form-fitting tops. Given that culottes are naturally high-waisted, plus-sized gals will find that culottes also pair wonderfully with crop tops.

Petite: Don’t be nervous to try out this big summer trend if you’re on the shorter side. Steer clear of dark-colored culottes and select nude and natural tones that will make you appear taller.

Patterns such as vertical stripes and culottes that hit right at the calf can also add some length to your frame. But we suggest avoiding flats; always pair your culottes with a strappy heel that shows some skin.

Tall: For the tall ladies, culottes are a perfect summer staple. If you have some extra height, feel free to wear culottes down to your ankles. We recommend wearing stylish slides or mules.

