Who Is Henry Cavill Dating? What We Know About His Love Life

Henry Cavill may be a superhero on screen, but in real life he’s better known for being a handsome heartbreaker. The Superman star has quite a long dating history, and we don’t suspect it will be cut short by marriage anytime soon. Check out the mile-long list of women who’ve called themselves Henry Cavill’s girlfriend—and find out if he’s attached to anyone today.

Is Henry Cavill Married?

First things first: Henry Cavill has not officially tied the knot with anyone. He once came close to walking down the aisle with show jumping rider Ellen Whitaker, but the pair called it quits shortly after his 2011 proposal.

Perhaps Cavill thought it would be wiser to play the field afterwards—and play he did. Check out all of the women he’s had on his arm over the past since he first caught our eye on The Tudors.

Maude Hirst

(Eugene Powers/Shutterstock.com)

Cavill was rumored to be dating The Tudors and Vikings star Maude Hirst for a brief time in 2009. (The actress’s father, Michael Hirst, was a writer and producer for both programs.) Although the pair were seen together at public events, little is known about their relationship.

Ellen Whitaker

Cavill met Ellen Whitaker in 2009 at the Olympia International Horse Show in London. Whitaker, a professional show jumping rider, comes from a famous family of equestrians. Her father John even won a silver medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

In 2011, about a year before he found mega-fame as Superman, he surprised his girlfriend by popping the question.

“I couldn’t believe it when he asked me to marry him,” said Whitaker. “I thought we were there to celebrate his birthday. It was such a surprise and I am so happy.”

Alas, the couple broke off the engagement. An unnamed friend of Whitaker’s told the Daily Mail, “They just weren’t getting on.”

Gina Carano

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gina Carano recently made headlines for being fired from Star Wars‘ The Mandalorian. But before she was known as the actress who posted some polarizing political commentary on social media, she was Cavill’s long-term gal. The pair dated on and off for two years beginning in 2012.

When they adopted an Akita puppy together in 2014, it was a sign that they were in it for the long haul. But by the end of the year, they broke up for good. A source told E! News in December of that year that the split “happened a while ago.”

Perhaps it was for the best. Although Cavill hasn’t been romantically involved with Carano in years, he is facing backlash for his association with her in the past.

Kaley Cuoco

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Kaley Cuoco is best known for her role on The Big Bang Theory, and in the height of the show’s popularity, People confirmed that she was dating Cavill in June 2013.

“They were both single and started dating recently,” an insider dished to the mag. “It’s just the beginning stages of a relationship and they’re having a great time.”

But the flame went out rather quickly. Less than two weeks after they were declared on, E! News reported they were off. A source added that they remained friends after a few dates proved the romantic sparks just weren’t there.

When Cuoco appeared on Watch What Happens Live in 2020, she was stumped by a viewer who asked, “Is the ‘Man of Steel’ really made of steel?”

“Oh my God,” she said. “I don’t know. I never say, ‘I don’t know,’ I always have an answer, but I don’t know.”

Marisa Gonzalo

(Twitter)

In December 2014, Cavill dated Marisa Gonzalo, a woman 10 years his junior. E! News reported that the relationship only lasted a few months. Perhaps the short-lived nature of the romance had to do with the rumor that she leaked photos to the press. Another theory by Celeb Dirty Laundry is that Gonzalo’s predilection for hunting was a fundamental mismatch for Cavill. After all, the actor is a known animal rights activist and is a spokesman for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, an organization that works to save species from extinction.

Tara King

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Tara King made their red carpet debut last night! Pics: https://t.co/YnhtGuodee pic.twitter.com/fd6EUZUXFz — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 29, 2016

Cavill started dating Tara King after meeting her at London’s Mahiki nightclub in the fall of 2015. The pairing raised some eyebrows, as King was just a 19-year-old student at the time (Cavill was 33). However, the actor had no problem defending his relationship in the press.

“She protects me and is protective of me when I am having a hard time,” he told The Mirror in March 2016. “She’s there when I need looking after and the world is a little too heavy.”

“Tara allows me to be me and she doesn’t have a problem with that, he added. “She treats me like a normal human being.”

The couple split after less than a year. Cavill reportedly wanted an amicable breakup and even invited her to his birthday celebration. She attended, but a Daily Mail source revealed that it was “very difficult for Tara, who has been saying he was the love of her life.”

Lucy Cork

In 2017, Cavill began dating Lucky Cork, a stunt double whom he met on the set of Mission Impossible 6. The actor appeared to be head-over-heels in love, writing a lengthy Instagram post about her in August 2017.

“We’ve all been hurt, we’ve all got it wrong, trusted the wrong person, made the wrong bet, turned the wrong way, made THAT mistake. What we’ve experienced is important, it defines us. But what is more important, and often forgotten, is that we decide how it defines us,” he began.

“This is my Lucy. She is one of the best stunt women in the world. She has defined herself. She continues to define herself. She grows, everyday. She is Lucy Cork because she says so.”

Despite the public gushing, Cavill was officially single by February 2018. According to the Daily Mail, the actor was spotted at a Warner Brothers party that month chatting up women. One friend shouted, “He’s single and ready to mingle.”

Is Henry Cavill Dating Anyone Now?

Ever since his breakup with Lucy Cork, Cavill has made no mention of women or dating on his social media accounts. According to The Mirror, friends tried setting him up with other women back in 2018. There was also a brief moment where people suspected something was happening between him and Demi Lovato, but it never materialized.

Based on the evidence, it looks like Cavill is officially on the market.