'Henpecked' Prince Harry Wants Meghan Markle In Couple Counseling?

If you believed the tabloids, you’d think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had split up dozens of times by now. The oft-criticized royal couple grace the pages of just about every major tabloid every week. This week, a report claims Prince Harry wants to bring Markle to couples counseling. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are heading to couples therapy in a desperate bid to stay together.” An insider said their “marriage is hanging b a thread.” Prince Harry has “gone from being excited about the move” to the United States “to feeling tortured… he fears he’s made a terrible mistake.”
The fighting in the marriage “came to a head before the holidays when Harry was feeling especially homesick and guilty about abandoning his family.” To save the marriage, “he begged Meghan to join him in counseling.” Another source says “Harry is acting completely henpecked.”
Instead of finding himself “a very exotic and glamorous wife… he’s been hooked by a political activist and is stuck in California away from his family, friends, work, and the Army, all the things he had known.” Another source goes so far as to say “he’s spouting all this ‘woke’ rubbish, which comes from her.” The article ends by saying intense counseling is “the only thing that can save his marriage now.”
The Enquirer admits here that the ideal wife is someone who won’t be politically active, and instead be someone who can stand there and be “exotic and glamorous.” This rhetoric is indefensible and horribly. There’s barely a story here, as it’s just an unending stream of insults directed at Markle.
Obviously, this story is false. Prince Harry had been out of the army for years and has friends in the United States, like the Clooney’s, so it’s not like he’s completely helpless. He’s also not been cut off from his family at all, as the Sussexes and Cambridges exchanged Christmas gifts. As Gossip Cop has explained time and again, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a strong marriage that is not on the brink.
The Enquirer has a rotten history with royal reporting. It has claimed numerous times that Queen Elizabeth is dying. It's bashing of Markle is nothing new either, as it called her a “diva” on her birthday and claimed she was extorting the royal family for $90 million. This is the last source you should trust when it comes to royal news. This “henpecked” story is just thinly veiled sexism disguised as news, but it’s really just complete trash.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
