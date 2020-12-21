'Henpecked' Prince Harry Wants Meghan Markle In Couple Counseling?

Totally False

Obviously, this story is false. Prince Harry had been out of the army for years and has friends in the United States, like the Clooney’s, so it’s not like he’s completely helpless. He’s also not been cut off from his family at all, as the Sussexes and Cambridges exchanged Christmas gifts. As Gossip Cop has explained time and again, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a strong marriage that is not on the brink.