What Happened To Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Divorce Battle'? Celebrities What Happened To Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Divorce Battle'?
'Lonely' Ryan Seacrest 'Regretting' Putting Career Over Love Amid Health Crises: Report News 'Lonely' Ryan Seacrest 'Regretting' Putting Career Over Love Amid Health Crises: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie? News Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie?
Who Was L. Ron Hubbard? All About The Scientology Founder And The Celebrities He Influenced Celebrities Who Was L. Ron Hubbard? All About The Scientology Founder And The Celebrities He Influenced
Royals

'Henpecked' Prince Harry Wants Meghan Markle In Couple Counseling?

Prince Harry in the left in a tux, holding hands with Meghan Markle in a black formal dress.
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

If you believed the tabloids, you’d think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had split up dozens of times by now. The oft-criticized royal couple grace the pages of just about every major tabloid every week. This week, a report claims Prince Harry wants to bring Markle to couples counseling. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘A Royal Pain’

According to the National Enquirer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are heading to couples therapy in a desperate bid to stay together.” An insider said their “marriage is hanging b a thread.” Prince Harry has “gone from being excited about the move” to the United States “to feeling tortured… he fears he’s made a terrible mistake.”

The fighting in the marriage “came to a head before the holidays when Harry was feeling especially homesick and guilty about abandoning his family.” To save the marriage, “he begged Meghan to join him in counseling.” Another source says “Harry is acting completely henpecked.”

Instead of finding himself “a very exotic and glamorous wife… he’s been hooked by a political activist and is stuck in California away from his family, friends, work, and the Army, all the things he had known.” Another source goes so far as to say “he’s spouting all this ‘woke’ rubbish, which comes from her.” The article ends by saying intense counseling is “the only thing that can save his marriage now.”

A Trashy Hit Piece

The Enquirer admits here that the ideal wife is someone who won’t be politically active, and instead be someone who can stand there and be “exotic and glamorous.” This rhetoric is indefensible and horribly. There’s barely a story here, as it’s just an unending stream of insults directed at Markle.

Totally False

Obviously, this story is false. Prince Harry had been out of the army for years and has friends in the United States, like the Clooney’s, so it’s not like he’s completely helpless. He’s also not been cut off from his family at all, as the Sussexes and Cambridges exchanged Christmas gifts. As Gossip Cop has explained time and again, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a strong marriage that is not on the brink.

No Royal Insight

The Enquirer has a rotten history with royal reporting. It has claimed numerous times that Queen Elizabeth is dying. It's bashing of Markle is nothing new either, as it called her a “diva” on her birthday and claimed she was extorting the royal family for $90 million. This is the last source you should trust when it comes to royal news. This “henpecked” story is just thinly veiled sexism disguised as news, but it’s really just complete trash.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Marie Osmond Planning 'Revenge' Against Sharon Osbourne After Forced 'The Talk' Exit

Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager

Report: Kelly Clarkson Considering Leaving 'The Voice' Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ties To Ex Husband

Report: Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis Romance Brewing?

The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen

Related

Meghan Markle Making Return To Show Business?