Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa 'Fighting' While Filming In Australia?

This tabloid article argues that since Nicole Kidman, an Australian, is "jumping at the chance" to work with Momoa, Hemsworth is scared of losing his apparent crown of king of the Land Down Under now that Momoa is filming in the same country. Kidman already starred as Arthur Curry/Aquaman's mother and ruler of Atlantis in the 2018 film, so why would it just now come off as a threat to Hemsworth three years after the fact? Nothing about this story makes sense, from its depictions of two of the most likable stars in the world to its insider information.