Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa 'Fighting' While Filming In Australia?

Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa are frequently pitted against one another when it comes to arguments over who is the bigger hunk, but one report says that there's actually a growing fight between the two stars. With both actors working on their respective blockbusters in Australia, it apparently threatens to boil over. Here's what's going on.
Under the tantalizing title of "Thor Vs Aquaman: Aussie Turf Wars," which sounds more like an incredible fusion of Marvel, DC, and Mad Max than a piece of gossip, the National Enquirer says that there's trouble down under for the chiseled stars. With Hemsworth working on Thor: Love and Thunder and Momoa shooting Aquaman 2, industry insiders tell the outlet that there's more than the box office at stake between the two competing films.
"They both have huge egos, and they've been sniping at each other since Jason has been making himself comfortable on Chris' home turf in Australia," a source says. "Now things are getting a little personal." Hemsworth, alongside his brothers, is used to being the top dog in Australia, but having the American Momoa has him worried about his star status. "Chris has gotten a little jealous of all the attention Jason's gotten in his own backyard," the tipster explains.
Even other Australian stars like Nicole Kidman are "jumping at the chance to work with" Momoa over the Extraction actor. "It's a battle of the big dogs," the snitch concludes. "They're both used to being the center of attention, and now they're fighting to stay that way."
First off, there's absolutely no evidence of any bad blood between Hemsworth and Momoa. While their respective film universes may technically be competing — given that both DC and Marvel have made billions, it's a bit weird to act as though folks can only pick one side of superhero films — the actors themselves look to be pretty friendly.
Momoa's left supportive comments on several of Hemsworth's Instagram posts, calling him a "beast" for undergoing a gnarly Hulk Hogan workout and writing "the best" under one of Hemsworth's posts including set photos from Extraction. Sure, they're not wandering around arm-in-arm, but they're peers with a clear respect for one another. Neither have anything to be worried about when it comes to their careers, and that includes possible collaborators.
This tabloid article argues that since Nicole Kidman, an Australian, is "jumping at the chance" to work with Momoa, Hemsworth is scared of losing his apparent crown of king of the Land Down Under now that Momoa is filming in the same country. Kidman already starred as Arthur Curry/Aquaman's mother and ruler of Atlantis in the 2018 film, so why would it just now come off as a threat to Hemsworth three years after the fact? Nothing about this story makes sense, from its depictions of two of the most likable stars in the world to its insider information.
Given that Chris Hemsworth has blasted the tabloids for being, well, garbage, it's no surprise that another one has decided to push this made-up narrative about him hating Jason Momoa for no reason. The Enquirer has previously tried to throw the Avengers: Endgame actor into a feud between Matt Damon and sometimes-Batman Ben Affleck before, so it's really not anything new. The only fight here is between the Enquirer and the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Gal Gadot May Have Revealed More Than She Meant To With Latest Photo
Report: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Marriage In 'Crisis' Amid Spanish Scandal
Oprah Winfrey 'Distancing Herself' From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Documentary Delayed?
Report: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake 'Bickering' Over 'Palmer' Release
Report: Celine Dion 'Starving' Herself, Only Eats 'Fruit And Crackers'