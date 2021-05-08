Helen Hunt Worried About ‘Plump’ Paul Rieser?

Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser played spouses on Mad About You for eight seasons and developed a well-known close friendship. Earlier this year a tabloid claimed Hunt was concerned for her close-friends health, “begging” him to lose weight. Gossip Cop investigated the story

Different Lifestyles

Back in February, the National Enquirer claimed Helen Hunt was very concerned about her former co-star and close friend Paul Reiser’s weight. According to a source close to the actress, she told Reiser that “he better lose his gut if he wants to have a second act in life!” The outlet also claims Hunt just wanted to help Reiser “lighten up for the sake of his health.”

The tabloid went on to compare the health and fitness routines of the famous friends.“Helen was doing cleanses and fasts and careful nutrition since long before that stuff was popular,” the source said before noting the actress does pilates, yoga, and hiking to stay in shape. Reiser on the other hand apparently takes an “old school approach” to health and fitness, only “hitting baseballs in his backyard for a half-hour once a week” and “sucking in his gut to hide it from the TV audience,” according to the outlet. They go on to claim that Reiser has since followed her advice.

Busy Bee

So, is Reiser mad about food? Absolutely not. A representative for Hunt stepped forward insisting the actress “did not express concern about his weight.” This story proves how far this tabloid will go not only to body shame but to also paint female actresses as nosy and judgemental. The two friends remain close and even starred in the reboot for their show back in 2019.

Does Reiser look the same as he did in 1992 when Mad About You first aired? No, he aged and for some people, aging includes gaining a bit of weight. His few extra pounds certainly hasn’t halted his career as the article claims. The actor has recently had major arcs on Stranger Things and The Kominsky Method and starred with Alison Brie in Horse Girl. He has two projects coming up, Fatherhood and The Problem with People, the latter of which he is also co-writing and producing. Not does that sound pretty busy for an actor coming out of quarantine, it sounds pretty busy for a guy trying to get his “second act.”

