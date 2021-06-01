Did Helen Hunt Have Plastic Surgery? The Truth About The Rumors And Her Car Accident

Mad About You, What Women Want, Twister–there’s no denying that Helen Hunt has been a tour de force on screens big and small for decades. In fact, she got her start as a child actor in the ’70s.

A lifetime in the spotlight means fans will always be curious about every aspect of her life. But one of the most persistent questions fans ask is, “Did Helen Hunt have plastic surgery?”

The news that she was involved in a car accident and her appearance in some recent projects have intensified those rumors. Many fans are speculating that she’s gone under the knife. Is it true?

We dug into some before and after photos of the Oscar-winning actress to get to the bottom of this ongoing rumor.

Helen Hunt Was Involved In A Car Crash In 2019

2019 was a big year for Helen Hunt. Her classic ’90s sitcom, Mad About You, got picked up for a revival. She starred in a thriller film called I See You. She directed an episode of The Politician. And she starred in World on Fire, a British war drama. She was booked and busy across the board. But towards the end of the year, fans received some scary news when TMZ reported that the legendary actress had been involved in a terrifying car accident.

Hunt was riding in an SUV. It tried to cross an intersection, but it was clipped by another vehicle. The impact caused the SUV to flip, and Helen was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

The seriousness of the crash prompted some fans to speculate that the actress had been mangled and injured. Thankfully, Hunt’s representative told USA Today she was recovering at home with “no major injuries.” Still, the situation resurrected some long-standing rumors about her appearance. It was also the catalyst for new rumors about whether or not she had plastic surgery.

Helen Hunt Has Been The Subject Of Plastic Surgery Rumors

For years, fans have speculated that Hunt has gone under the knife. That speculation intensified in 2019 when World on Fire aired. Viewers on social media quickly weighed in about her appearance–particularly her face.

One fan put it bluntly, tweeting, “What the hell is wrong with Helen Hunt’s face?”

Another fan said they were “completely distracted” by her appearance.

I'm trying to watch the BBC/PBS WW2 miniseries #WorldOnFirePBS & I'm completely distracted by Helen Hunt's face which now looks like a painfully taut wax skull mask w/ a strange mouth. Is it VFX? If not, wouldn't natural wrinkles be better than such cosmetic/surgical extremism? pic.twitter.com/GCJL6w97Ed — Kafkaesque (@Kafkaesque_Blog) April 14, 2020

Her role in I See You prompted similar reactions, with one fan tweeting, “OMFG, watching movie ‘I SEE YOU.’ Helen Hunt’s face-lift is shockingly TERRIBLE, to the point where it’s frightening.”

OMFG, watching movie "I SEE YOU." Helen Hunt's face-lift is shockingly TERRIBLE, to the point where it's frightening. pic.twitter.com/2dmmfRMPRu — Bloviating Zeppelin (@BZep) May 30, 2020

But did she actually get a facelift?

Later in the year, when Hunt reprised her iconic role of Jamie Buchanan in the revival of Mad About You, viewers flocked to social media to make similar remarks. Many were quick to describe her as “mannequin-like.” People were also focused on the texture of her skin. It looked unnaturally smooth, and many were unsure if any amount of foundation could ever achieve that look.

They say the camera adds 10 pounds, so maybe it also did something to her face? Or, like the one commenter on Twitter speculated, perhaps it could be some bizarre visual effect.

Gossip Cop dug up some red carpet photos of Hunt from over the years to see if we could spot the change in her appearance that was noticeable in her recent on-screen work. Here we have a photo of her from 2006 compared to 2020. The 2020 photo would have been after her car accident and after she shot World on Fire, I See You, and the Mad About You revival.

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com, Getty)

Hunt is only human, so of course, she aged a little bit throughout the 14 years between these two photos. But do you see a striking difference?

Her nose and lips look identical between these two photos; no big changes there at all. Her face does appear to be smoother in 2020, but any modern makeup artist can achieve that look.

Looking at the smile lines around her mouth, those appear to be the same in both pictures. The positioning of her eyebrows and the lines around her eyes also haven’t changed between 2006 and 2020.

Her jawline in 2020 is slightly wider than it was in 2006, but that wouldn’t necessarily be the expected result from a facelift.

Did Helen Hunt Have Plastic Surgery?

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

It’s not uncommon for a person’s appearance to change as they age. That’s expected. But we agree that the actress’s face in her recent projects looks unnatural. There’s a valid reason to believe that she may have done some sort of work on her face.

Was the change in her appearance the result of the car accident in 2019? That’s unlikely. Her representative confirmed that she had no major injuries, and she would have filmed those projects long before the car accident ever happened.

Many sources speculate that Hunt had a facelift. However, looking at the before and after photos of her from over the years doesn’t show the dramatic difference you might expect after a facelift.

These days, tons of non-invasive procedures can achieve great results. For example, targeted botox injections can elevate the muscles in the face to achieve a similar result as going under the knife. The only difference is that these injections are a temporary solution. Therefore, a patient’s appearance can continue to shift a little bit once the effects of the treatment wear off. Or, if they choose to undergo more procedures, it can make for an inconsistent appearance over time as the treatments settle.

But with that said, many Hollywood beauty secrets make our favorite celebrities appear as youthful as ever. Cosmetic procedures aren’t the only solution. Take Jennifer Aniston, for example. She’s been plagued with plastic surgery rumors for years, but she credits her youthful appearance to luxurious, non-surgical spa treatments.

There’s definitely a good reason to believe that Helen Hunt has had some sort of work done, but we can’t say for sure. Neither the actress nor her reps have ever confirmed if she’s had plastic surgery. We think she’s aged gracefully but with just a little help along the way.