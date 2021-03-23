Heidi Klum’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Poolside Snap

Heidi Klum’s oldest daughter is her spitting image in a new Instagram photo the supermodel recently uploaded. At 16 years old, Helene Samuel is the oldest of Klum’s four children and this latest photo proves she’s growing up to look exactly like her mom.

Heidi Klum Has Her Own Mini-Me!

This mother-daughter duo couldn’t be more iconic. Heidi Klum recently uploaded a photoset of herself enjoying some sunshine out in her backyard, and the first photo featured a selfie with her daughter, Helene. The 16 year old posed with her mom on a comfy-looking pool lounger. Both ladies were dressed in cozy lounge gear, with Helene rocking a black hoodie while Klum wore a fuzzy yellow cardigan and matching shorts.

Klum and Helene often pose for pictures together. Helene, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps and become a model herself, doesn’t seem to mind cuddling up to Klum for a selfie session, which has to be a fun bonding experience for the both of them.

With their matching golden hair and bright smiles, it’s clear that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The only difference we can see is that Klum has beautiful green eyes, while her daughter has some seriously pretty blue eyes. Other than that, it’s like looking at two versions of the same woman!

