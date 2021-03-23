Gossip Cop

William H. Macy on the right, looking serious, walking with Felicity Huffman out of a courthouse. Uncategorized Reports Claim William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman Having Marriage Problems Post-Prison

Felicity Huffman‘s legal troubles have calmed down since her release from prison, but is her marriage to William H. Macy suffering? Many tabloids would have you believe just that. Gossip Cop knows that there’s always more to the story, so let’s take a look.  Calling It Quits After Jail Stint?  Since Felicity Huffman’s part in her college admissions scandal […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Chandler Powell in a blue suit, standing with Bindi Irwin in a black outfit. Baby Buzz Bindi Irwin Secretly Gave Birth?

In the latest gossip, Bindi Irwin and her beau Chandler Powell secretly already had their baby. A hilarious tabloid claims a photograph of the two along with Irwin’s mom Terri and younger brother Robert reveal why. Crikey! Gossip Cop is eager to exam this comical report. Bindi Already Had Baby While the country of Australia […]

 by Michelle Tierney
A photo of Tom Cruise superimposed over an aerial photo of his Colorado mansion News See Photos Of Tom Cruise’s Colorado Estate Report Claims He’s ‘Desperate’ To Sell

Has Tom Cruise been struggling to sell his Telluride, Colorado estate?  A tabloid reports this week that the actor dropped $20 million off the asking price in a “desperate bid” to get rid of “the dreaded house of broken dreams.” Gossip Cop looked into the claim and can provide our own judgement, as well as […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Poolside Snap

B
Brianna Morton
3:50 pm, March 23, 2021
Heidi Klum wears a silver dress against a black background
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Heidi Klum’s oldest daughter is her spitting image in a new Instagram photo the supermodel recently uploaded. At 16 years old, Helene Samuel is the oldest of Klum’s four children and this latest photo proves she’s growing up to look exactly like her mom. 

Heidi Klum Has Her Own Mini-Me!

This mother-daughter duo couldn’t be more iconic. Heidi Klum recently uploaded a photoset of herself enjoying some sunshine out in her backyard, and the first photo featured a selfie with her daughter, Helene. The 16 year old posed with her mom on a comfy-looking pool lounger. Both ladies were dressed in cozy lounge gear, with Helene rocking a black hoodie while Klum wore a fuzzy yellow cardigan and matching shorts.

Klum and Helene often pose for pictures together. Helene, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps and become a model herself, doesn’t seem to mind cuddling up to Klum for a selfie session, which has to be a fun bonding experience for the both of them. 

With their matching golden hair and bright smiles, it’s clear that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The only difference we can see is that Klum has beautiful green eyes, while her daughter has some seriously pretty blue eyes. Other than that, it’s like looking at two versions of the same woman!

