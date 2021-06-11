Heidi Klum Wears Nothing But A Hat In Sexy Black-And-White Photo

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum stunned followers with a gorgeous, topless photo she uploaded to Instagram. The black and white shot proved the 48-year-old mother of four is as comfortable in her skin as she’s ever been.

Heidi Klum Shows Off Almost Everything

Heidi Klum wears many hats: mother of four, wife to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, judge of America’s Got Talent, and host of Germany’s Next Top Model. However, we think the hat that Klum wore in her latest Instagram snap is perhaps our favorite. The world-renowned supermodel posed for a black and white photo wearing nothing but a dark colored fedora and a pretty pout. The only thing keeping Klum from being totally exposed was her crossed arms, which also served to plump up and exaggerate her cleavage.

In the caption, Klum playfully commented, “Hmmmmm… what am I going to do today?” Unsurprisingly, the post quickly accumulated almost 50,000 likes in the 24 hours since it was first posted. Of course, that pales in comparison to other similarly sensual photos the model has posted in the past.

For instance, Klum uploaded an image of herself bending over beside a pool while wearing a black, leather-like corset/bodysuit. With her knees nearly straight, the angle of the photo allowed viewers to see quite a bit of her derriere, helped along by the thong crotch of her outfit. Klum, ever the joker, added the caption, “Have a cheeky weekend,” which she followed up with a heart emoji, a peach emoji which has been widely used to represent a butt, and a crazed, tongue-out emoji.

Another poolside photoshoot Klum shared to Instagram also went viral earlier this year, but for an entirely different reason. Klum and her eldest daughter, Leni, took a selfie together, and fans couldn’t get over how much Klum and Leni resembled each other. It’s no wonder the younger girl followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a model herself. Judging from the photos that proud mom Klum often uploads to the social media site, Leni has a bright future ahead of her in the modeling industry. Hopefully she’ll be able to avoid the tabloid speculation that has often dogged Klum’s steps.

Last year, Klum uploaded a photo of herself, her husband, and his twin brother jokingly holding their puffed out bellies after eating a large meal with the caption, “Dinner was good.” One tabloid took the photo and ran with it, claiming it was proof that Klum was pregnant with her fifth child. That, of course, wasn’t true at all. The outlet purposefully took the photo out of context in order to push its own false narrative about the AGT star.

This isn’t the first time a rumor about Klum has spread from her posts on Instagram, though one of the more recent rumors was started by none other than Klum herself. On April 1, otherwise known as April Fool’s Day, Klum posted a photo of herself photoshopped into another photo of the actresses from Sex and the City, claiming in the caption that she’d been cast as Samantha to replace Kim Cattrall. A few hours later, she posted a follow-up video of herself holding a drink by the pool, with “April Fools” written across her forehead. You’ve got to love a woman who looks great in heels and has a killer sense of humor.

