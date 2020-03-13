Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara Feuding On Set Of ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum feuding on the set of America’s Got Talent? That’s what a tabloid has reported this week, but the claim is totally false. Gossip Cop can debunk the ridiculous article.

According to a mysterious “insider” speaking to Life & Style, Klum feels “threatened” by the Modern Family actress joining the panel of America’s Got Talent. “Heidi wants to be treated like a bigger star than Sofia,” says the suspicious source, “which means a bigger dressing room, a driver and she gets to keep her seat next to Simon [Cowell].” The questionable tipster goes on to claim that “there was no way Heidi was was going to get paid less than her” even though Vergara is “arguably more famous.” “Bottom line,” the source finishes, “she’s not anyone’s second fiddle.”

Gossip Cop looked into the tabloid’s report and found absolutely no truth to it. In fact, Klum has had nothing but positive things to say about Vergara since the actress joined her as a judge on America’s Got Talent. Speaking to Parade magazine about Vergara’s first day, Klum said, “She was nervous… she said, ‘It’s like I’m the new kid in the school. But I said, ‘You have all great classmates. There’s nothing wrong you can do here.” Klum also told Extra, “Now we have a new family member. I love Sofia. I knew Sofia from before. I knew we were going to have fun together.”

If that’s somehow not enough evidence to convince you that Life & Style has no idea what it’s talking about, just look at each woman’s Instagram page. Both have made shared posts from the night of Vergara’s first show, showing their love for one another, including a video of them cheering their excitement. “First day… and it feels so good,” Klum commented. “Welcome to the family @sofiavergara.” During the following show, Vergara likewise posted a photo of herself, Klum, and fellow judge Howie Mandel backstage. “At the @agt judges lounge with this [sic] two beauties,” Vergara wrote. It is painfully obvious that the tabloid is just trying to push an antiquated “catty women” narrative with this story – clearly, Vergara and Klum get along just fine.

For some reason, tabloids seem to absolutely love making up stories about the judges on contest shows. Gossip Cop has had to debunk a surprising number of bogus rumors about the cast of America’s Got Talent, including claims that Ryan Seacrest was going to replace Nick Cannon as the show’s host and that Simon Cowell wanted to ban kids from auditioning for the show. Similarly, we’ve busted many inaccurate stories about supposed drama between the coaches on The Voice. It’s all nonsense: just because the co-workers are all famous, doesn’t mean they’re always feuding.