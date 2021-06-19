Heidi Klum Shows Off Stunning Abs To Support Germany In Euro 2020

Heidi Klum is cheering on her favorite soccer team in a unique and utterly sexy way. The German-born supermodel wished the German soccer team luck while wearing a skimpy pair of swim bottoms and an even tinier t-shirt. The shirt was so small, it showed off every inch of Klum’s jaw dropping abs, not to mention the lower half of her bosoms.

It’s not an odd sight to see Heidi Klum displaying some serious skin on her Instagram page. After a long, successful career as a model, she’s clearly very comfortable wearing next to nothing, but it’s been a while since Klum shared such a provocative photo.

Heidi Klum Looks Unbelievably Hot In New Instagram Photo

She looks refreshingly bare-faced in the picture, not a shred of makeup to be seen. Klum’s long blonde hair is also charmingly tousled, with the heavy mass of it hanging over her left shoulder. Luckily, all that hair doesn’t cover up the view, and what a view it is.

Klum’s t-shirt, emblazoned with the German soccer team’s emblem, appears to have lost quite a bit of fabric along the way somewhere, because it ends much higher on the model than a regular, regulation shirt. It definitely suits her, though. The underside of Klum’s breasts, as well as her absolutely insanely chiseled abs. The string bikini bottoms did nothing to hide the enticing curve of Klum’s hip or her long, toned legs.

Heidi Klum isn’t the only model member of her family. Her oldest daughter, Leni Klum, is also a rising model in the industry and the 17 year old is already turning heads. She and her mom are nearly mirror images of each other, from their gorgeous blonde hair to their impossibly long legs. Sometimes the two pose together for family selfies, but even those casual snaps look like they belong in the pages of a magazine. Clearly talent, and good looks, run in the family!

