Heidi Klum Shares A Sneak Peek At Her 2020 Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum is known for creating some of the most epic Halloween costumes in Hollywood—and it looks like this year is no exception!
Heidi Klum knows how to celebrate Halloween in style. The 47-year-old model and America's Got Talent host is famous for dressing up in expertly executed costumes and throwing her annual star-studded party. Over the years, she’s gone as a sexy Jessica Rabbit, an adorable Betty Boop, and a beautiful, multi-colored butterfly, and a crystal-covered Cleopatra.
We’ll also never forget the times she piled on prosthetics to become Fiona from Shrek, the werewolf from the “Thriller" music video, an incredibly realistic looking ape, and a creepy human body with no skin (ew!).
In 2016, Klum shook things up by dressing as herself—alongside a flock of blonde model clones made up to look exactly like her! And last year, the former Victoria's Secret Angel debuted what many believed to be her best costume to date—a gory alien-zombie hybrid complete with exposed intestines, a mouthful of silver grills, and a glass-encased brain. Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, stood by her side as a bloody and battered astronaut.
Because of COVID, it’s doubtful that Klum will be throwing a huge Halloween bash this year. But that hasn’t stopped her from going all out for her favorite holiday. The supermodel took to Instagram to tease her 2020 costume—or should we say costumes? It appears she going for multiple looks this year! In one quick video, Klum is seen lying down on a mattress while three makeup artists apply some sort of white/silver paint to her body (don’t worry, they’re all wearing masks!).
Alongside the vid, Klum wrote:
"Ok guys HERE ???? WE ???? GO! The #HeidiHalloween2020 Spooktacular starts NOW!"
In another post, the Sports Illustrated model is seen wearing a beige bra while being painted another color. "On to the next look," she wrote. "And doing my best to blend in! #HeidiHalloween2020 best
The German stunner also let it be known that she would be enjoying the holiday no matter what. Klum posted an adorable video featuring a fun, day-of-the-dead filter. Filming from her bed, she said: “Well, Halloween will not be cancelled and up until then I’m gonna be right here in this bed watching my most favorite horror films. I’m just a little excited."
So are we! We’re dying to know the truth about Klum’s costumes— do you have any guesses?