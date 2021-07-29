Heidi Klum Rocks Teeny Purple Bikini In Insta Post, But That’s Not What Caught People’s Attention

Another day, another gorgeous bikini pic from Heidi Klum — or so you might think! Though we would never detract from the model’s great figure and sense of style, there was one thing just slightly off about Klum’s latest Instagram post that has some fans scratching their heads. That may be why she turned off the comments from her massive 8.3 million followers!

Just Another Thursday For Heidi

The 48-year-old TV host posted a three-picture spread to her Instagram account that looks quite normal at first glance. Klum lays outstretched on a yacht with the great blue ocean behind her, while her toned and tanned body makes a great contrast with her purple-patterned bikini.

Picture number two, Klum gives us a nice shot of her best model face: a perfect pout while her eyes are framed with sleek wraparound sunglasses… then we notice what’s on her head. Yes, it’s a snapback but it’s what’s on the snapback that has our attention.

The third picture gives us an even closer look at Klum’s hat revealing a goofy assortment of LEGOs and LEGO Minifigures adorning the bill of the snapback. Some of the figures included cartoon favorites Spongebob, Squidward, Minnie Mouse, and Stitch.

Maybe Klum has a secret affinity for the classic toys or perhaps one of her kids put her up to it? Regardless, Klum never fails to spice up the middle of the week with some steamy pics. Once again, Klum chalked up photo credits to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, tagging him in the caption with a camera emoji. For a musician, Kaulitz sure seems busy being his wife’s personal photographer!

Less LEGOs, More Heidi

If Heidi’s LEGO look isn’t your thing, the America’s Got Talent star sure has plenty of other risque and stylish pics to spare on her Instagram. The Project Runway host recently turned heads with a sandy beach photoshoot that gave Instagram’s policies a run for their money as well as a sneak peek at her killer abs.Whether she’s walking the runway, stealing the screen, or just lounging at the beach, Heidi seems to do it all with style and grace.

