Heidi Klum Planning To Have A Baby With Tom Kaulitz?

In 2019, it was reported by a tabloid that Heidi Klum was planning for another baby with Tom Kaulitz. At the time, Gossip Cop held off on investigating the story. Now, we’re taking a looking at the report and what we’ve uncovered.
In March 2019 OK! stated that Heidi Klum’s then-fiance, Tom Kaulitz, was hoping to have a baby with the model. According to the tabloid, it had been a while since Klum, who is a mom of four, heard the "pitter-patter of feet," but being engaged to a younger man could’ve changed her mind. An insider told the magazine “wanted nothing more than to make Tom happy” and knew her biological clock was “ticking” and planned to get pregnant as soon as possible.
We should point out that Klum and Kaulitz have had two wedding ceremonies since the story came out. When the tabloid's article was published, before their marriage, an insider told OK! the pair’s inner circle was “buzzing” with the news that the supermodel was already expecting and "friends” of the two wouldn't be surprised if a little one was on the way.
While Klum and Kaulitz have married since the story came, as far as a baby is concerned, they haven't had any, obviously. The model stated in 2019 that she didn’t plan on having any more children though she is very happy with Kaulitz. Gossip Cop has also corrected other rumors about Klum having a fifth child from other tabloids. We think it’s safe to say that Klum is quite happy with the four children she has and is focused now on her marriage.
When it comes to the model, Gossip Cop has busted various inaccurate stories about Klum before. Three years ago, OK! purported Klum was bragging about her “bikini-body.” The magazine alleged Klum "rambled too much" about her workout regimen and it drove her then-boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, and her friends crazy. Gossip Cop checked with a mutual pal of ours and Klum’s who laughed off the silly report. Klum was not annoying anyone by boasting about her work out routines or her body to anyone.
A few months ago, we dismissed a story from Life & Style that asserted Klum was feuding with Sofia Vergara. The outlet claimed the model was “threatened” by the actress joining America’s Got Talent because she wanted to be “treated bigger than Vergara.” Gossip Cop found the story to be untrue. Klum had nothing but nice things to say about the actress.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.