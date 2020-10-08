Heidi Klum Planning To Have A Baby With Tom Kaulitz?

Did Heidi Have Another Child? Here's What We've Learned

While Klum and Kaulitz have married since the story came, as far as a baby is concerned, they haven't had any, obviously. The model stated in 2019 that she didn’t plan on having any more children though she is very happy with Kaulitz. Gossip Cop has also corrected other rumors about Klum having a fifth child from other tabloids. We think it’s safe to say that Klum is quite happy with the four children she has and is focused now on her marriage.