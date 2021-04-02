Heidi Klum Joining ‘Sex And The City’ As The New Samantha?

Gossip Cop

Heidi Klum surprised fans when she post a photo on Instagram with her and the three stars of the upcoming Sex And The City revival, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. “How do you say Samantha in German?” the supermodel captioned the photo. What does this mean for the upcoming project? Let’s dig in.

Heidi Klum Playing ‘SATC’s’ Samantha?

The black-and-white photo, which featured Klum on the left in a black tank top, looking every bit as dramatic as Parker, Nixon, and Davis, includes more in the caption. Klum wrote, “It has been SO hard to keep this a surprise but I can finally share that I am joining the new season of Sex and the City! I can’t wait to toss back some Cosmos and kick up my Manolos with these amazing ladies.”

While it appears comments have been disable on the post, no doubt fans of the Top Model star and the iconic HBO show freaked out. The reboot, which is set to go into production later this year, won’t feature the original Samantha, Kim Cattrall, after a falling out between Cattrall and Parker, that has, at times, gotten quite nasty. Since the announcement of the new show, titled And Just Like That… fans have speculated who might replace Cattrall as the fourth member of the squad, or if she would be replaced it all.

So, Is It Klum?

Alas, here are Gossip Cop, we know not to trust the internet on April 1. Just hours later, Klum posted a sexy video wearing a pair of Manolos and drinking a cosmo with the words “April Fools” written on her forehead. Sadly, she won’t be the new Samantha, but in the end, could there ever really be a “new” Samantha? Cattrall may not be in the new show, but she’ll always be Samantha.

