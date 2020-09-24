Heidi Klum Driving Fellow 'America's Got Talent' Judges Crazy With Her "Bossy Ways?"

Have Heidi Klum’s “bossy ways” left her fellow judges Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara feeling annoyed in the wake of Simon Cowell’s absence from America’s Got Talent? One tabloid reports that Klum’s take-charge attitude is rubbing everyone else on the judges’ panel the wrong way. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and determined that there were several errors in this report.
According to Star, Heidi Klum is “ruling the roost” at AGT now that “top dog” Simon Cowell has taken time off to heal from his recent back injury, and that attitude isn’t sitting well with Klum’s fellow judges. The outlet contended that Klum, who was a fairly recent addition to the panel, is supposed to share “equal billing” with Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, but “you wouldn’t know it from the way [Klum’s] acting,” a so-called “spy” told the tabloid.
Klum has supposedly been “talking over her fellow judges at meetings, messaging them at all hours with her ideas, and trying to dictate work schedules.” Naturally, Mandel and Vergara find this behavior abrasive, the source insisted.
She’s elbowing Howie and Sofia to the side, and it’s not cool - especially for Howie, who has way more seasons under his belt than she does.
In case it wasn’t already clear, the source added that Mandel was “really bent out of shape,” about it all. The source seemed to believe the only remedy for the judges was to wait with bated breath for the return of Simon Cowell, who would supposedly take back his rightful place as the leader. “Everyone’s going to have to put up with Heidi’s bossy ways until he returns,” said the source, concluding, “'The sooner the better,’ they say!”
Isn’t it strange (and by strange we mean an incredibly common trope in the tabloids) that whenever a woman takes charge in the workplace, she’s supposedly being bossy? Besides, both Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel seem very capable of handling a strong personality, since they have very strong personalities themselves.
It seems unlikely that both would simply submit to Klum’s “bossy ways” and simply hope for someone else to come back and...continue to boss them around? All the judges seem to have an amazing rapport, which is evident both on the show and in the behind-the-scenes footage the judges share to their social media pages. The story just doesn’t hold water, which is why Gossip Cop rates it as probably false.
Tabloids have a history of trying to stir up drama between AGT judges when there is none. Earlier this year, Life & Style claimed Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were feuding behind the scenes. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors and determined they were beyond bogus. It was yet another attempt by a tabloid to push the “catty women” stereotype these outlets are so fond of.
The National Enquirer took matters to another level with its report that Klum and former AGT judge Mel B. were more than friends. Gossip Cop wasted no time proving that rumor false. The popularity of America’s Got Talent is sort of a double-edged sword, since it also opens its stars and celebrity judges up to the constant barrage of false accusations from tabloids.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.