Heidi Klum Completely Loses Her Top In Sexy, Sandy Beach Photos

Heidi Klum is apparently enjoying her beach vacation if her latest, topless Instagram photos are any indication. The 48-year-old supermodel wore only sand and a pair of black bikini bottoms in a series of sultry pictures. She also teased her husband of two years Tom Kaulitz with a cheeky caption.

Heidi Klum Tests Instagram Policy With Hot Beach Pics

America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum posed topless on the beach for a recent Instagram post and we can’t tell which was more stunning: the beautiful sunset over the ocean or Klum striking her best poses with her top half almost completely exposed. Several of Klum’s photos flirt pretty closely with Instagram’s anti-nudity policy, but some clever framing keeps the pictures policy-compliant – barely.

In the first photo, Klum tosses her long, wavy blonde hair in the air as her hands delicately shield the front of her chest from view. The shot gives followers a perfect look at Klum’s flawless back. The casual, yet beautiful photoshoot apparently involved a lot of wriggling around in the sand, because from her bum to the soles of her feet, Klum is absolutely covered in sand. Even her elbows have a thin layer of pretty, white sand on them, which is especially evident in the next shot.

That one also plays fast and loose with Instagram’s policy on nudity, since only the very tips of Klum’s breasts are cropped out of the shot. As the sun continued to set, the playful photoshoot kept going, each shot showing why Klum’s career as a swimsuit model was destined to be successful.

There’s Nothing Klum Rocks Harder Than A Bikini

Not only does her body look amazing, but the Germany’s Next Top Model host also brings a lighthearted air to the sensual photos as she cavorts around. She looks like she’s having the time of her life, which of course makes her photos a joy to look at. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Klum looks so amazing in everything she wears, especially if she’s got on next to nothing.

In the caption, Klum flirted with her husband Tom Kaulitz. She joked that he’d love to take over her photographer’s job. Something tells us that’s not too far off from the truth. Considering the recent photo Klum shared of herself and her husband hanging out in bed as she wore a bikini, we think he might like his current gig just fine.

