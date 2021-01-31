Heather Locklear Engagement In Trouble After Being Spotted Without Ring Amid Baby Rumors?

Engagement (Ring) Off?

New Idea claimed the engagement was off after Locklear was spotted out in public without her engagement ring on. Heisser “hasn’t appeared on Heather’s Instagram page since they celebrated his birthday in September,” which the tabloid evidently believed was surefire evidence of a falling out. With the engagement called off, Locklear “finally feels at peace and is super happy.” This article was adapted from a story in the Daily Mail. The original story maintained that Locklear was still engaged, but Gossip Cop still spoke to a spokesperson for Locklear just to be sure. We were directly told, “she is still happily engaged.” The recent photo of herself and Heisser on Instagram is just further proof that this story was way off.