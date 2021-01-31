Heather Locklear Engagement In Trouble After Being Spotted Without Ring Amid Baby Rumors?

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear is known for her high profile relationships. She was famously married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and later Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Today, she’s engaged to her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser, and recently posted a photo on Instagram of the two cuddling, engagement ring in tow. It sure looks like the couple is happy and settling in, but you wouldn’t know it from reading the tabloids. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about doom in Locklear’s engagement.
Back in June, New Idea, claimed that Locklear‘s family was upset over her engagement with Heisser. A so-called insider said, “Her parents are very upset that Chris is still in the picture. They believe he’s a bad influence.” Her family felt the relationship was “doomed.” This story correctly expected Locklear was engaged to Heisser, but the entire narrative about the family being upset was false. A rep for Locklear told Gossip Cop that “everyone is very happy.” More reputable outlets reported the exact opposite, and that Heisser was a positive influence in his fiancé’s life.
According to the National Enquirer, Locklear and Heisser were looking to adopt a baby to celebrate their engagement. Locklear’s daughter Ava Sambora is “all grown-up, but Heather’s maternal instincts are as strong as they’ve ever been,” a source snitched. So she and Heisser were looking to adopt. The supposed insider said, “They’ve been quietly talking to adoption lawyers and are very excited about being parents together.” This story was, simply put, completely made-up. Gossip Cop took this story to Locklear’s rep who told us “No, they are not adopting a child, and won’t be. They are just enjoying being happily engaged!”
New Idea claimed the engagement was off after Locklear was spotted out in public without her engagement ring on. Heisser “hasn’t appeared on Heather’s Instagram page since they celebrated his birthday in September,” which the tabloid evidently believed was surefire evidence of a falling out. With the engagement called off, Locklear “finally feels at peace and is super happy.” This article was adapted from a story in the Daily Mail. The original story maintained that Locklear was still engaged, but Gossip Cop still spoke to a spokesperson for Locklear just to be sure. We were directly told, “she is still happily engaged.” The recent photo of herself and Heisser on Instagram is just further proof that this story was way off.
The Enquirer was it again when it claimed Locklear was a “mess” and “bloated” because of stress in her sobriety and engagement. The Scrubs star was “sporting more mass around her middle,” which the tabloid said was due to her sobriety and engagement. A supposed source said “the fact that she’s not wearing her ring is always concerning,” and that sobriety had “enhanced her appetite.” This was just another hit piece directed at an actress’s weight which is disgraceful unto itself. Locklear is still happily engaged, so there was nothing to this trashy story.
