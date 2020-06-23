Heather Locklear Engaged, Upsetting Her Family?

New Idea contends Locklear’s parents are still “unhappy” with Heisser following these incidents. “Her parents are very upset that Chris is still in the picture. They believe he’s a bad influence,” a supposed insider tells the tabloid. Regardless of what New Idea is purporting, Gossip Cop can correct this entire narrative. It has been confirmed that Heather Locklear is engaged to Chris Heisser. However, it isn’t true that Locklear’s family and friends are upset with the news. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Locklear, who assured us, “Everyone is very happy.” It's also worth noting that more reputable outlets have also confirmed the Melrose Place actress’ loved ones couldn’t be more thrilled for her.