Heather Locklear Adopting A Baby To Celebrate Engagement?

Is Heather Locklear adopting a baby with her new fiance? A tabloid claims the actress is looking to expand on her family. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
“Sober Heather’s Dream Baby!” reads the headline for the National Enquirer’s latest article about the actress. The paper alleges Locklear wants to start a family with her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser following the announcement that the two are engaged. Supposed insiders tell the magazine the couple is looking to wed after Locklear’s eldest daughter, Ava, graduates college.
“Ava’s all grown-up now, but Heather’s maternal instincts are as strong as they’ve ever been,” a supposed insider tells the magazine. The Enquirer then looks back on Locklear’s struggle with sobriety and her past turbulent few years. The actress was arrested on charges of domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanors in 2018 after a 911 call was placed from her house. Locklear was again arrested in the summer of 2018 before entering rehab in August 2019.
The outlet maintained Locklear has a “whole new lease on life now that she’s sober and things are back on solid ground with Chris.” “They’ve been quietly talking to adoption lawyers and are very excited about being parents together,” the supposed insider concludes. While it's true that the couple is engaged and Locklear is celebrating her sobriety, it’s not true that the actress is adopting a baby. The Enquirer’s source is unnamed and untraceable, therefore their words can’t be trusted. Gossip Cop however has reached out to a more reputable source who can speak on the actress’s behalf. The Melrose Place star's rep told us,
No, they are not adopting a child, and won’t be. They are just enjoying being happily engaged!
This also wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids were wrong about the actress. Just the other day, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for alleging Heather Locklear’s engagement upset her family. The publication asserted the actress’s engagement was not sitting well with her loved ones who still saw Chris Heisser as a bad influence on her. Gossip Cop corrected the bogus narrative after speaking to her spokesperson who assured us Locklear’s family was “very happy” for her. Given all she's been through in recent years, how could they not be?
In April 2018 we dismissed In Touch for falsely stating Locklear was joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The magazine contended the actress was “in talks” to join the controversial television show and that her “post-rehab plans may include a turn on reality TV.” This was inaccurate. Gossip Cop exposed the phony story after reaching out to a more reliable source who stated the article was untrue. She obviously hasn't join the cast since this phony report was debunked.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.