Heather Graham Proves 50 Is Sexy With Stunning Bikini Photo

Heather Graham is days away from celebrating her 51st birthday, but she looks decades younger than she really is. The Killing Me Softly star recently uploaded a photo of herself in a teeny leopard print bikini to her Instagram page, and fans are delighted at how absolutely gorgeous she is.
In two weeks, Heather Graham will turn 51-years-old, but she still has the figure that turns heads. Graham showed off that figure this week on Instagram, thanks to a barely-there leopard print bikini. Since Graham clearly spends a lot of time on the beach, she’s clearly comfortable showing off plenty of skin whenever she feels like a day of sun and sand.
In the photo, she strikes an effortless pose with her hand on her hip. Other than the bikini, the only accessory Graham wears is a pair of oversized sunglasses. Her blonde hair flows over her shoulders in loose waves, completing the California Girl aesthetic. If this is what 50 looks like, we can’t wait to make it there ourselves!
Heather Graham isn’t the only over-50 hottie killing it on Instagram. Fellow California girl Kris Jenner also has a bevy of sexy photos on the social media site. Clearly, 50 is the new 20.
