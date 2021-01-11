Chrishell Stause Using 'DWTS' Pro Dancer Keo Motsepe To Hide Gleb Savchenko Affair? Entertainment Chrishell Stause Using 'DWTS' Pro Dancer Keo Motsepe To Hide Gleb Savchenko Affair?
Everything We Know About Ozzy Osbourne's Children Celebrities Everything We Know About Ozzy Osbourne's Children
Miley Cyrus' New Romance, Reese Witherspoon's Marriage Trouble, And This Weekend's Gossip News Miley Cyrus' New Romance, Reese Witherspoon's Marriage Trouble, And This Weekend's Gossip
Why Kim Cattrall Will Be Missing From The 'Sex In The City' Reboot News Why Kim Cattrall Will Be Missing From The 'Sex In The City' Reboot
News

Heather Graham Proves 50 Is Sexy With Stunning Bikini Photo

Heather Graham wears a low cut red dress to the premiere of The Hangover
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Heather Graham is days away from celebrating her 51st birthday, but she looks decades younger than she really is. The Killing Me Softly star recently uploaded a photo of herself in a teeny leopard print bikini to her Instagram page, and fans are delighted at how absolutely gorgeous she is.

Heather Graham's Wild Bikini Shot

In two weeks, Heather Graham will turn 51-years-old, but she still has the figure that turns heads. Graham showed off that figure this week on Instagram, thanks to a barely-there leopard print bikini. Since Graham clearly spends a lot of time on the beach, she’s clearly comfortable showing off plenty of skin whenever she feels like a day of sun and sand.

In the photo, she strikes an effortless pose with her hand on her hip. Other than the bikini, the only accessory Graham wears is a pair of oversized sunglasses. Her blonde hair flows over her shoulders in loose waves, completing the California Girl aesthetic. If this is what 50 looks like, we can’t wait to make it there ourselves!

Heather Graham isn’t the only over-50 hottie killing it on Instagram. Fellow California girl Kris Jenner also has a bevy of sexy photos on the social media site. Clearly, 50 is the new 20.

More News From Gossip Cop

George Clooney 'Trapped' In Unhappy Marriage With Amal?

Truth About Hoda Kotb Leaving ‘The Today Show’

Angelina Jolie 'Hooking Up' With Justin Theroux?

Winona Ryder Reveals Why She 'Vanished' From Show Business

Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors [UPDATE]

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

Related

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles 'Secretly Dating'?