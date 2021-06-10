‘Heartsick’ Queen Elizabeth ‘Knifed In The Back’ By Prince Harry’s Comments?

Is Queen Elizabeth “heartsick” over Prince Harry‘s “vicious attacks”? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Harry ‘Dumps Years Of Rage’ On Queen Elizabeth?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports that “raging redhead” Prince Harry is taking out his frustrations on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. The magazine refers back to Harry and Meghan Markle’s now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey where it was revealed that an unnamed member of the royal family had made some racist comments to the duchess. Then tabloid refers to Harry’s more recent interview where he painted the royal family in a not-so-flattering light in discussing his childhood. And finally, the magazine asserts that Harry “stabbed his grieving 95-year-old granny in the back” by claiming his father, Prince Charles, had a similar childhood.

The tabloid consults a “highly placed palace courtier,” who dishes, “Her majesty has taken all this very personally.” The source adds, “She’s deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular his comments about Charles’ parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up. The queen sees how it leads straight back to her. This has been very upsetting on the heels of her mourning her husband, Prince Phillip.”

Prince Harry Blames Queen Elizabeth For Making Prince Charles A ‘Chump’?

The magazine then hears from another royal insider who spills, “Harry is a disgrace! He should be ashamed of himself for the heartbreak he’s causing — especially for his grandmother! Unfortunately, Harry’s been silently stockpiling grudges against his kin, and Meghan — who basically dropped her ‘common’ family the minute she became a royal — has encouraged him to strike out!”

Then, we hear from a royal author who explains Harry’s anger stems from 2008 when he was “forced into silence” and “denied the chance of paying a personal tribute to his beloved mother.” Another source suggests Markle brought this bitterness out of Harry. “Harry turned sour on his brother after William cautioned him to go slower with Meghan. Now, under Meghan’s thumb, Harry has left England and his family for California and continues to attack his relations for what he considers huge slights,” they claim.

The story ends with a final critique of Harry’s recent interviews, insisting he’s hypocritical for claiming to want privacy. Finally, the tabloid consults another royal author who believes Harry needs to leave Meghan if he ever wants peace with the rest of his family. “However, Harry would never leave his children in another country,” they conclude.

Gossip Cop’s Take On Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth

The tabloid crafted quite the story that makes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the ultimate enemies of the crown. First off, Harry and Markle’s interview with Oprah is old news in fast-paced drama factory that is royal gossip. It’s unclear why Queen Elizabeth would just now be upset about the event.

Secondly, Prince Harry has never spoken ill of the queen. While it’s true he criticized the royal family as a whole for how they address mental health, that criticism was never launched directly at Queen Elizabeth. On the contrary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently welcomed their first daughter into the world and named her Lilabet, a play on Elizabeth. Harry has always maintained that he thinks the world of his grandmother, so these claims simply don’t hold up. Harry and Meghan quite literally just introduced the queen to her great-granddaughter via video chat, so clearly nothing’s wrong.

The tabloid also changed direction halfway through the article from discussing Harry’s supposed slights against the queen to discussing how he always felt like an outcast in the royal family. It seems this misguided story simply aimed to criticize Harry in every way possible, from bringing up his struggles with drugs and alcohol to insisting he’s under the thumb of his wife. The issue is, no new information was brought to light from this article. Tabloids are constantly villainizing Harry and Markle making this story both inaccurate and uninspired.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Besides, Gossip Cop has caught the National Enquirer lying about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before. Last year, the publication asserted that Markle had stolen $10 million worth of jewels from the royal family. Then, earlier this year, the tabloid alleged that Markle told the queen to “drop dead.” And more recently, the magazine reported Markle was forcing Harry to get hair transplants. Since none of these claims amounted to anything, it’s clear the tabloid is untrustworthy when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Have Been Living Separate Lives & Are Headed For A Split

Paul Bettany’s Son Just Graduated And Looks So Much Like His Famous Mom It’s Scary

‘Sugar Daddy’ Mel Gibson Paying To Get Gigs For Girlfriend Rosalind Ross?

8 Cheapest US Flights You Need To Book Right Now

Paul Rudd’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Cameo Was Cancelled After Jennifer Aniston ‘Cut Ties’ With Him?