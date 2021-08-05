Heartbroken Queen Elizabeth ‘Deeply Hurt’ By Prince Harry’s New Low?

Is it true Queen Elizabeth is begging Prince Harry to put an end to the royal feud once and for all? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports Prince Harry has broken Queen Elizabeth’s heart all over again. It was recently reported that Harry is contracted to write four books with Penguin Random House publishers, the second of which the outlet speculates will be released after Her Majesty has passed. An inside source dishes to the tabloid, “The queen has put up with a lot — she has stoically sat by as Harry and his wife aired their one-sided story on Hollywood shows and podcasts, and launched lawsuits against newspapers the royal family like to keep on their side so they can communicate with the public.”

The source adds, “But this talk of her own flesh and blood writing several books is the final straw. She is deeply hurt and in all honesty, she is finding it hard to cope.” The magazine then notes how the queen has retired to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, insisting she’s “deeply grieving” and “very tired.” According to the report, the royals are fearing for the queen’s health as she tries to connect with Harry one last time. “The queen is very distressed over all this. There have been tears,” one insider spills, “It’s a new low from Harry and Meghan to be this greedy and selfish.”

The publication admits that the Sussexes denied the rumors of a second memoir, with a spokesperson calling the report “inaccurate.” While it’s true Harry has signed a four-part book deal, representatives insist their plans are not contingent on the queen’s passing. Finally, the insider notes, “The queen has tried to remain impartial, but Harry and Meghan have hinted they have some monarchy-damaging revelations to make, and she wants to know what they are.”

Queen Elizabeth ‘Deeply Hurt’ By Prince Harry’s Book Deal?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, the tabloid never explains why exactly the queen is upset about the book deal. While the outlet drones on about how Harry is hurting the queen, the tabloid never explains what the queen fears the book will include. If this alleged “insider” is so close to the situation, why are they speaking so vaguely? The point is that Harry has never spoken ill of the queen. In fact, by all reports he and Her Majesty have maintained a good relationship despite the royal rift.

Harry and Markle literally named their daughter, Lilibet, after her. The queen was even one of the first to meet Lili over video call. And while Harry was in London, the queen was spotted driving to Frogmore Cottage where he was staying, presumably to visit him. There’s simply no evidence supporting the idea that Harry is somehow breaking the queen’s heart or that she’s about to collapse from grief.

Furthermore, Sarah Ferguson recently offered a different perspective on Harry’s book deal. The Duchess of York told ET, “I think [Harry]’s got a lot to say and, really, I think Diana would be really proud of her sons, and their wives and the [grandkids],” adding, “And he’s such a good boy, you know, I think in life there’s no question that there’s far too much judgment and there should be more compassion and support in every way on everybody.” It’s important to mention that no member of the royal family has expressed any disapproval of Harry’s book deal. From Ferguson’s statements, it’s clear some of Harry’s relatives even support it.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

Woman’s Day has a history of making villains out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Last year, the tabloid reported Markle had told Harry their children will never “see their English relatives again.” Then the outlet alleged Markle told the queen herself that she’d never meet Lilibet. And recently, the magazine claimed Harry had a secret reunion with his ex-girlfriend while he was in London. Obviously, Woman’s Day can’t be trusted when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

