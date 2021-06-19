‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?

Are Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice feuding? One cover story says there’s fury over Lilibet Diana. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Meghan Stole My Baby Name’

According to New Idea, Princess Beatrice is fuming over Markle’s choice of baby name. When Princess Beatrice heard about the name Lilibet, she reportedly began to cry. A source says, “Everyone knew she had planned ever since she was a little girl to call her firstborn daughter Lili, inspired by her grandmother.” With the name now taken, she’s heartbroken.

Princess Beatrice doesn’t know the gender of her upcoming child, but an insider says, “She feels in her heart that the baby will be a girl.” She may still have the last laugh, the magazine argues, for her baby could end up with a title.

An insider says, “After everything that Meghan and Harry have done, Prince Charles may choose not to give their kids princess and prince titles when he becomes king.” Princess Beatrice need not worry about her own kin, however, because her husband is Italian royalty. The story concludes with a source saying, “They’re looking into whether Baby Mozzi may be eligible to inherit it.”

Abhorrent Story About Princess Beatrice

Tabloids blame Markle for literally anything and everything they can think of. A royal economic shortfall? Markle’s fault. Is Princess Beatrice getting married? Apparently, Markle ruined the wedding despite not being there. These stories are absurd and only demonstrate the bias tabloids have against the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle decides to name her daughter after Queen Elizabeth, and apparently, she’s that’s insidious? Why in blazes should Markle have to get permission from her cousins-in-law before naming her baby? Furthermore, the royal family has historically repeated names all the time, so there’s absolutely nothing stopping Princess Beatrice if she really wanted to name her daughter Lili.

At the end of the day, this is just a really dumb story. Princess Beatrice has never said she wants the name Lili for her own daughter. For what it’s worth, just about everyone in the royal family congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet, including Princess Eugenie. Everyone’s happy for Markle, and there’s no real bad blood to be found.

More Royal Gossip

New Idea has claimed multiple times that Prince Harry and Markle would break up, yet they’re still together. It once reported that Jennifer Aniston thought Markle wanted to date Brad Pitt, which is incorrect on so many different levels. This is just about the last place you should go for news about Markle.

