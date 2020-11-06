'Heartbroken' Jennifer Aniston Starving Herself Over Brad Pitt?

A new report from a tabloid suggests that Jennifer Aniston is starving herself over Brad Pitt and his new relationship. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we know.
“Heartbreak Eats Jen Alive” reads the headline for the Globe’s article. According to the tabloid, the Friends actress was “dumped” by her former husband for German model Nicole Poturalski and is starving herself due to her heartbreak. The paper claims that Aniston is “wasting away” to a “sad bag of bones.”
The outlet reveals that The Morning Show star believed she could have a second chance at love with her ex-husband, but her hopes disappeared when the actor began “canoodling” with the young model. “She was desperately hoping they could somehow make things work again romantically, but he’s made it very clear now that’s not going to happen,” an insider says. The source says that Aniston has been in a “real slump” and food is the last thing on her mind, claiming the actress is skipping meals.
“Her clothes are falling off her and she’s incredibly gaunt and hollow-cheeked,” adds the unnamed informant. The tabloid asserts that the former spouses “toyed” with the idea of getting back together following Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie, and the two had a trip to Mexico planned for the holidays. But, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor “pulled the plug” on the romantic getaway with Aniston and is now pushing Poturalski to divorce her husband. As for Aniston, the insider concludes, “Jen’s not taking care of herself like she used to. There’s a lot of worries.”
Gossip Cop, however, has clarified more times than we’d like to admit that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were not getting back together. Still, we have a duty to uphold, so let’s get right into correcting this phony narrative. Aniston isn’t starving herself over her heartbreak. The actress has always been slim and petite. To now suggest she’s “skipping meals” because of her ex-husband’s romance is a bit ridiculous, especially since Pitt was married before and Aniston also remarried. As for Pitt, according to more reliable outlets, the actor is no longer dating Poturalski. If, and we do mean if, Aniston was so heartbroken, there’s nothing for her to be upset over.
More importantly, the Globe isn’t a trustworthy source, as we’ve debunked the tabloid in the past. For instance, earlier this year, the magazine alleged that Pitt was making Aniston choose between alcohol or him. The same publication asserted that Pitt was giving Aniston financial advice. The supermarket tabloid is just all over the place with its phony narratives about the former couple, which is why it shouldn’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.