'Heartbroken' Jennifer Aniston Starving Herself Over Brad Pitt?

The Truth Behind Jennifer's Supposed 'Heartbreak'

Gossip Cop, however, has clarified more times than we’d like to admit that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were not getting back together. Still, we have a duty to uphold, so let’s get right into correcting this phony narrative. Aniston isn’t starving herself over her heartbreak. The actress has always been slim and petite. To now suggest she’s “skipping meals” because of her ex-husband’s romance is a bit ridiculous, especially since Pitt was married before and Aniston also remarried. As for Pitt, according to more reliable outlets, the actor is no longer dating Poturalski. If, and we do mean if, Aniston was so heartbroken, there’s nothing for her to be upset over.