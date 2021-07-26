Heartbreaking Reason Why Iggy Azalea Won’t Share Photos Of Her Son Anymore

New mom Iggy Azalea is taking a strong stance after reaching a breaking point due to comments on social media. The Australian-born rapper has decided to make a change to the way she uses her social media accounts to share photos of her 1-year-old son Onyx after a series of cruel comments about the baby’s appearance went way too far. Now the rapper has decided that she’s had enough and gone into mama bear mode to protect her precious little boy.

Iggy Azalea Takes Heartbreaking Step To Protect Son From Cruel Trolls

Iggy Azalea won’t sit by and let anonymous commenters be rude to her baby boy without taking a stance. The rapper clashed with several commenters who cruelly made fun of the 1-year-old child’s outfit. Azalea posted the innocent image of her son, whom she shares with her ex and fellow rapper Playboi Carti, on Instagram, but soon deleted the post after too many mean-spirited comments directed at the tot.

In the since-deleted photo, baby Onyx crawled around on the floor while wearing a green dinosaur costume. The sentimental new mom wrote in the caption, “His outfit of choice today,” followed by a wide-eye cry face emoji. Obviously babies aren’t terribly worried or concerned about fashion and if they get the chance to pick out their own clothes, they’re likely to either go naked or with something outrageous.

Instead of cooing over the boy’s cute choice of costume, some followers rudely questioned why the rapper hadn’t dressed the boy better if she was going to take pictures of him. “Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one-year-old child for picking his own outfit,” Azalea wrote in response, adding, “Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame.” Some commenters were so bold as to ask where the boy’s father was and why he didn’t dress the baby in better clothing.

“My child is not a sub-brand for his father’s fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom,” she snapped back in the comments. “You think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears. Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad.” After going back and forth with people who decided to be purposefully cruel towards a toddler, Azalea eventually deleted the post before moving over to Twitter where she wrote, “I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore,” adding, “Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!”

I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore.

Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 22, 2021

The semi-retired rapper has also disabled the comment section on the remaining photos of her son that are still up on Instagram in order to combat the vicious trolls who would target a young child with their cruelty. It’s incredibly sad that people would send this much hate towards a baby and that fans will no longer be able to see the boy, but Azalea made the right decision in regards to her son’s safety and well-being. Though he’s still way too young to understand what’s going on, he’ll always understand that his mom has his back, no matter what.

