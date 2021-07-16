Heartbreaking Reason Hoda Kotb’s Third Adoption Has Been Put On Hold

The Today show co-anchor, Hoda Kotb shared some heartbreaking news on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday regarding her ongoing adoption process. Unfortunately, the star and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have hit a snag on their journey to adopt a child and decided to share their experience in the era of COVID-19.

A Sad Reality For Families Looking To Adopt

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has drastically affected our society, but the unwitting rift that it’s caused with adoption is certainly sobering. “Apparently it’s really slow during this time during COVID. I thought it would be a different game,” Hoda Kotb said said of her family’s trials trying to adopt a third child.

“They said that a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they’d want to do—have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn’t—are holding on to things because they don’t have anything in that moment, so that’s what I’ve heard from our agency. Everything’s slow,” Kotb continued.

In essence, with so much turmoil and so many folks who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19, more people are rethinking giving up their kids for adoption which in turn has slowed the process down.

Patience Is A Virtue

Kotb, being a mother herself, empathized with this struggle people were facing. You can’t rush a family and Kotb certainly knows this, adding, “They say wait wisely and just be. So we’re just gonna be.”

The show host has always been a source of wholesome news. In 2017, Kotb surprised viewers when she revealed that she was going to be a mother at age 52 to her newly adopted daughter, Haley Joy. Two years later, Kotb ecstatically welcomed another child to her growing family, Hope Catherine Kotb.

Kotb finally put the cherry on top with even more good news that she was engaged to her now fiancé, Joel Schiffman in 2019. Despite rumors of Schiffman’s “cold feet” over a sudden wedding cancellation due to COVID-19, it is safe to say that Kotb and company are building a happy and healthy family.

We wish her the best of luck with her latest adoption process!

More News From Gossip Cop

John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?



‘Wilting’ Woody Allen ‘Physically Failing,’ ‘Losing His Senses’ At 85?



HGTV’s Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Rages On, Here’s The Latest



Katie Holmes ‘Looking For A Husband,’ Eyeing Mary-Kate Olsen’s Ex As Hubby Number 2?”