Side by side images of Irina Shayk, Kanye West, and Madonna. Celebrities Irina Dumping ‘Funky’ Kanye, Madonna’s Face Freaking Out Fans, And More Of This Week’s Top Reports

Check out the top stories Gossip Cop investigated this week!

 by Laura Hohenstein
Hoda Kotb looking confused, holding a microphone. News Heartbreaking Reason Hoda Kotb’s Third Adoption Has Been Put On Hold

 by Eric Gasa
Image of woman washing her hair. Lifestyle 3 Common Shampooing Mistakes You’re Probably Making & How To Get Cleaner, Healthier Hair

Whether you know it or not, shampooing is one of the trickiest parts of hair care. Do you wash your hair every day? How do you wash it? I mean, you just throw it in and rinse it out, right? Unfortunately, it’s not that black and white. There are some common shampoo faux pas that […]

 by Kelsey Michal
Lil Durk and India Royale at the 2021 BET Awards News Lil Durk, Girlfriend Survive Shootout During Georgia Home Invasion

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Royale, are very lucky to be alive after a violent home invasion last Sunday. According to law enforcement, armed intruders entered their Georgia home and then exchanged gunfire with the couple. A Rude Awakening For Lil Durk, India Royale The home invasion occurred around 5 am that Sunday morning. […]

 by Eric Gasa
News

Heartbreaking Reason Hoda Kotb’s Third Adoption Has Been Put On Hold

E
Eric Gasa
12:41 pm, July 16, 2021
Hoda Kotb looking confused, holding a microphone.

(SD Mack/Shutterstock.com)

The Today show co-anchor, Hoda Kotb shared some heartbreaking news on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday regarding her ongoing adoption process. Unfortunately, the star and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have hit a snag on their journey to adopt a child and decided to share their experience in the era of COVID-19.

A Sad Reality For Families Looking To Adopt

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has drastically affected our society, but the unwitting rift that it’s caused with adoption is certainly sobering. “Apparently it’s really slow during this time during COVID. I thought it would be a different game,” Hoda Kotb said said of her family’s trials trying to adopt a third child.

“They said that a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they’d want to do—have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn’t—are holding on to things because they don’t have anything in that moment, so that’s what I’ve heard from our agency. Everything’s slow,” Kotb continued.

In essence, with so much turmoil and so many folks who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19, more people are rethinking giving up their kids for adoption which in turn has slowed the process down.

Patience Is A Virtue

Kotb, being a mother herself, empathized with this struggle people were facing. You can’t rush a family and Kotb certainly knows this, adding, “They say wait wisely and just be. So we’re just gonna be.”

The show host has always been a source of wholesome news. In 2017, Kotb surprised viewers when she revealed that she was going to be a mother at age 52 to her newly adopted daughter, Haley Joy. Two years later, Kotb ecstatically welcomed another child to her growing family, Hope Catherine Kotb.

Kotb finally put the cherry on top with even more good news that she was engaged to her now fiancé, Joel Schiffman in 2019. Despite rumors of Schiffman’s “cold feet” over a sudden wedding cancellation due to COVID-19, it is safe to say that Kotb and company are building a happy and healthy family.

We wish her the best of luck with her latest adoption process!

