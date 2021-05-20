Gossip Cop

News

Heartbreaking News For Queen Elizabeth Comes Just Weeks After Prince Philip’s Death

Matthew Radulski
12:51 pm, May 20, 2021
Queen Elizabeth wears a yellow dress as she stands next to Prince Philip, in his military outfit
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

More bad news for Queen Elizabeth today. Just weeks after losing Prince Philip, multiple reports say the queen has lost one of her beloved dogs.

Rest In Peace Fergus

In a really sad story, Queen Elizabeth’s dorgi, a corgi mixed with a dachshund, Fergus died this week. The puppy was a gift she’d received when Prince Philip went into the hospital. This is to close losses in a short span of time, and Gossip Cop hopes she’s coping as best as she can. A royal insider told People, “it’s all very sad.” Queen Elizabeth named the puppy after her late uncle Fergus. His brother, Muck, is still alive and likely frolicking around the palace.

This is the most difficult part of being a pet owner. Queen Elizabeth has lived a long life and has thus had many animals in her homes. That being said, putting an animal down never gets any easier. The queen’s dogs have traditionally been buried at Sandringham, with small headstones to accompany them.

Queen Elizabeth’s A Known Dog Lover

Queen Elizabeth is known for her love of corgis. The dogs have made their way into official photos and even got to meet James Bond. She’s loved the breed ever since she was a child, and has owned over 30 corgis since becoming queen. The royal corgis even have their own Wikipedia page if you’d like to learn more.

We’ve Heard Of Fergus

This dog actually came up in a tabloid bust once. The National Enquirer claimed the dogs were a gift from Prince Andrew to help Queen Elizabeth grieve her husband’s death. That story was vague and meant to capitalize on a tragedy. Prince Andrew has nothing to do with the animal, so that story was completely false.

Gossip Cop has seen dogs come up in other bogus stories too. HollywoodLife claimed Selena Gomez got a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel for emotional support after a kidney transplant. Woman’s Day once claimed Orland Bloom and Katy Perry would break up because his dog died. Both of these stories were completely false.

We also busted a story about Lady Gaga getting targeted by dognappers, which was inaccurate, and a story about Barbra Streisand loving her dogs more than her husband.

Gossip Cop sends our condolences to Queen Elizabeth, for this past year has been a trying one. We have no doubt that she’ll keep carrying on as she’s done for decades. As we’ve said time and again, she has no plans to step down, no matter what hardships come her way.

