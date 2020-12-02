'Healing Crystals' Reason Behind Simon Cowell's 'Miraculous' Recovery?

All that to say...this is the outlet the Globe turns to for reference? Neither tabloid is reputable in the least, which is why this story just doesn't add up. The surgery healed Simon Cowell, not the "powerful healing energy crystals." If the crystals helped at all, it was because they were given to him by loved ones who were rooting for his recovery. This tabloid really ought to be a bit more choosy with the stories it prints.