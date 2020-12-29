He Is Now One Of Hollywood's Most Bulked Up Hunks - Can You Guess Who It Is?

Everyone Thought He Was A Girl Growing Up

Let's start with the older of the two photos. With the vintage discoloration, we can tell right off the bat this picture was taken quite some time ago. Based on the adorable outfit of a pinstriped button-up and sweater vest coupled with the quaffed do, it is probably safe to date this photo to the '60s or '70s. Let's see what the poster had to say about it:

"Just gonna leave this Christmas throwback right here for everyone around the world’s enjoyment... 4yrs old. Teeth bucked and discolored. Rocking a perm. WTF!? And for the record, EVERYONE thought I was a little girl growing up.

And clearly even at a very young age, I always had “a way” with all the girls - mainly because they thought I was one. And thanks for the awesome haircut mom. #buckyjohnson #dressedforsuccess #smellslikefishsticks"