He Is Now One Of Hollywood's Most Bulked Up Hunks - Can You Guess Who It Is?

Everyone goes through an awkward patch in their lives, and celebs are no different. From bad haircuts to questionable outfits to gap teeth still settling into place, we all have a photo or two from the past that we can now look back on and laugh. Gossip Cop stumbled across a few gems recently on social media - look familiar?
Let's start with the older of the two photos. With the vintage discoloration, we can tell right off the bat this picture was taken quite some time ago. Based on the adorable outfit of a pinstriped button-up and sweater vest coupled with the quaffed do, it is probably safe to date this photo to the '60s or '70s. Let's see what the poster had to say about it:
"Just gonna leave this Christmas throwback right here for everyone around the world’s enjoyment... 4yrs old. Teeth bucked and discolored. Rocking a perm. WTF!? And for the record, EVERYONE thought I was a little girl growing up.
And clearly even at a very young age, I always had “a way” with all the girls - mainly because they thought I was one. And thanks for the awesome haircut mom. #buckyjohnson #dressedforsuccess #smellslikefishsticks"
Moving on to the second photo, taken just a mere three years later, the poster is still rocking the adorable puffy fro and signature buck teeth. The color quality of the snap greatly improved, probably due to the fact that this appears to be a school photo. Dressed in a cool tropic shirt with signature '70s colors, the actor who is featured had this to say about his younger self:
"Throwback to 7 years old in Hawaii, and just drippin’ cool with my buck teeth, aloha shirt and WTF is going on with my afro matted down on one side!? No way this stud doesn’t grow up to become Sexiest Man Alive. #HellooooLadies #BuckyJohnson #SmellsLikeHotDogs #KingOf2ndGrade"
Let's recap: we have someone who was born in the late '60s or early '70s, lived in Hawaii growing up, and rocked some truly epic hair and signature front teeth. Do you think you know who it is? Last call for final guesses!
And now, for the big reveal...
It's Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and my oh my how he has grown! Long gone is the hair and buck teeth, or ever being mistaken as a little girl.
We're you right? Let us know in the comments.