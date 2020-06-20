Have The Kardashians Finally Gone Too Far With Their Plastic Surgery?

North West Doesn't Recognize Kim Kardashian?

Earlier this month, we busted the unreliable outlet again for falsely claiming Kanye West was fed up with Kim Kardashian’s obsession of being “nipped and tucked.” The magazine asserted West told his wife to stop being worked on after their eldest daughter, North, supposedly said she didn't recognize her mother. “The wake-up moment came when North was recently flipping through photos in a magazine and asked who a lady was — it was Kim!” a so-called source told the publication. Yet, the story made no sense. There was no proof that West or North made any of these comments. Also, the tabloid was just exposed by us a month before for the bogus story on Kylie Jenner. Gossip Cop dismissed this fake story as well.