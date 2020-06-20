Have The Kardashians Finally Gone Too Far With Their Plastic Surgery?

Have the members of the Kardashian clan gone overboard with plastic surgery? The tabloids have claimed the family who's “famous for being famous” may have taken it too far with their “love” for being under the knife. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few times we’ve set the record straight about the Kardashians and those nasty plastic surgery rumors.
Two months ago, we looked back at Khloe Kardashian and the harmful rumors she was subjected to following her split from Tristan Thompson. The Good American fashion designer was picked at by the tabloids for allegedly trying to change her look excessively. Star purported Kardashian’s sister, Kim, feared she was taking the extensive surgery too far. OK! claimed Khloe Kardashian spent $500,000 on her body. Nonetheless, these rumors were not true. Kardashian has lost a considerable amount of weight throughout her time on Keeping Up with The Kardashians, which does attribute to the differences in her face. Gossip Cop dismissed these fictitious claims.
Last month, NW declared Kylie Jenner was “desperately” trying to get back to the plastic surgeon once the current epidemic was over. The insensitive story not only tried to depict the beauty mogul as some sort of plastic surgery junkie, but a supposed insider added Jenner looked like “her whole face deflated.” Could the tabloids be any more cold-hearted? Gossip Cop investigated the bogus story and found it to be false. There wasn’t even enough solid evidence to support the phony narrative.
Earlier this month, we busted the unreliable outlet again for falsely claiming Kanye West was fed up with Kim Kardashian’s obsession of being “nipped and tucked.” The magazine asserted West told his wife to stop being worked on after their eldest daughter, North, supposedly said she didn't recognize her mother. “The wake-up moment came when North was recently flipping through photos in a magazine and asked who a lady was — it was Kim!” a so-called source told the publication. Yet, the story made no sense. There was no proof that West or North made any of these comments. Also, the tabloid was just exposed by us a month before for the bogus story on Kylie Jenner. Gossip Cop dismissed this fake story as well.
A week later, the tabloids decided to go after an extended member of the Kardashian clan. The unreliable paper, the National Enquirer, boldly stated Caitlyn Jenner’s body was falling apart due to plastic surgery. The demeaning and malicious story incorrectly implied the former athletes’ body was coming apart and she was suffering from botched breast implants and “cancerous” rashes. The magazine even tried to incorporate the words of a “longevity expert” who did not treat Jenner, but asserted “her arms are covered with white depigmented spots that are the early signs of sun damage,” and “if left to grow, they become skin cancers!” Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Jenner who confirmed our suspicions that the fabricated story was just another sleazy attempt to sell copies.
In short, whether the reality-stars got surgery or not is entirely their business. But to assume their “addicted” to it or that they look disfigured is just poor judgment on the part of the tabloids.