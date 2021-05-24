Have Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Paid Back The British Taxpayers For Frogmore Cottage Renovations?

In the year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK for California, tensions have been high between the couple and the royal family. Last year, a tabloid claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still owed money to British taxpayers for updates to Frogmore Cottage. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where the couple is living today.

Nothing but “Royal Couch Surfers”

Last May, the National Enquirer ran a story insisting Prince Harry and “his diva wife” Meghan Markle were mooching off their celebrity friends and living off their couches while leaving the British public with the “$4 million” bill for renovations for their Windsor house. A palace insider told the rag that the couple is “nothing but royal couch-surfers,” who secretly moved into one of Tyler Perry’s homes.

As for the pricey remodel, the publication alleged Meghan Markle insisted the estate be updated before she “would even consider moving in! Although Her Majesty ordered them to repay those costs, no one expects they will,” an insider spilled. “It doesn’t seem to matter that a deadly COVID-19 pandemic is raging and the global economy is in free-fall. In their self-centered world, it’s all about them.”

Since the story was first busted last year, a few things have come to light. First, the claim that Madea herself, Tyler Perry offered up his home to the couple turned out to be true, as revealed in the infamous Oprah March interview. “We didn’t have a plan,” Markle told Oprah. “We needed a house and he [Tyler Perry] offered his security as well so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do.”

The couple has since purchased an $11 million home outside of LA. They still pay rent on the Frogmore estate and have completely paid off the $3 million renovations, not the $4 million one as reported by NE.

Prince Harry returned to Frogmore Cottage to quarantine before his grandfather’s, Prince Philip, funeral. Since their departure, Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank briefly lived at Frogmore.

Everyone knows outlandish tabloid claims are nothing new for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the National Enquirer really likes to double down on the idea that the royal couple is broke. In February 2020, the magazine wrote a story detailing how the couple was broke and even bribed the Royal family for $90 million. Of course, Gossip Cop debunked this outrageous idea, citing the couple’s lucrative Netflix and podcasting deals. Prince Harry also will make some major cash with his team up with Oprah on the Discovery+ documentary The Me You Can’t See.

