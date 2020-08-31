Have Lori Loughlin's Daughters Olivia Jade And Isabella 'Abandoned' Her Over College Admissions Scandal?

A year ago Gossip Cop debunked the tale of Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli abandoning her in the wake fo the college admissions scandal. Much has happened since we busted that story, so we’re going to take a look back.
The National Enquirer reported that “Lori misses her girls something awful, but they want nothing to do with her.” Loughlin was no longer talking to her kids, for “she only knows what they’re up to through friends and social media.” This devastated her, as it had allegedly been months since the last contact.
Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Loughlin who assured us this story was completely untrue. Loughlin’s kids can be categorized as social media influencers, and as such, they are very active on Instagram. Both kids have publicly paid tribute to their mom both before and after this bogus story. Giannulli posted a kind mother’s day message directed at Loughlin.
Not to be outdone, Olivia Jade also posted a long, loving message to her devoted mother. There is no hint in these messages of malice or anything beyond appreciation.
It’s been a turbulent, uncertain year for the Loughlin family to say the very least. Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli recently purchased a new home together, so it seems they have a plan once the admission scandal is behind them. Loughlin was recently sentenced to 2 months in prison while her husband was sentenced for five months.
Sources close to the family say the situation hasn’t been easy for Olivia Jade, but forgiveness will come in time. The kids are dealing with public embarrassment, but this cannot be an easy time for anyone involved. There’s no truth to this story of abandonment, but mixed feelings can certainly be expected.
This tabloid went on to claim in March that Loughlin had “muzzled” her daughters, though there was no proof to that claim. Olivia Jade and Bella are in their twenties, so it’s not like they can simply be “muzzled” anyway. There was similarly no truth to the story that Loughlin had flipped on her husband to avoid jail time, because, well, she isn’t exactly avoiding any jail time.
In June, the Enquirer claimed Loughlin was suffering from a full-on breakdown. Gossip Cop busted that story as well. It’s clear from all these inaccurate stories that Loughlin and her daughters are simply an easy target for tabloids. Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli continue to publicly stand by their parents despite the prison sentencing, and this story of “abandonment” was bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.