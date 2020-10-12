Have Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Ditched Hollywood For Oklahoma, Permanently?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is a constant hot topic for the tabloids. Around this time last year, one magazine claimed Stefani and Shelton were leaving Hollywood for Oklahoma. Gossip Cop investigated the story at the time. Here’s what we’ve discovered and where the two are today.
In 2019, Life & Style declared that Shelton and Stefani were permanently moving to Oklahoma. The tabloid insisted that the couple were going to build a home on the country singer’s property. An insider told Life & Style that the home symbolized “the start of their lives together, as a couple and as a family," adding the two could even get married.
Life & Style’s source continued to detail the requirements the No Doubt singer required in this new home, including “a huge walk-in closet, a mini hair salon and makeup room, a movie theater, spa and, a game room for the boys.” The tipster further revealed that Stefani was considering enrolling her sons in Oklahoma schools and that friends didn’t think engagement was “far off.” The magazine’s insider stated the couple was good together and all that was needed was a wedding for the two.
Here’s the truth behind the narrative. Gwen Stefani didn’t permanently leave Los Angeles. As for Shelton popping the question, the country singer hasn’t proposed either. As of lately, Stefani is currently quarantining with Shelton, but neither singer has left their life in Los Angeles behind. Also, given the never-ending media scrutiny the pair are under, if they did build a brand new permanent complex, it would’ve been reported by various news outlets. Gossip Cop’s false verdict on this story remains the same a year later.
When it comes to the couple, the amount of incorrect rumors and hearsay we’ve corrected is unfathomable. For instance, we recently busted the same magazine for claiming that Shelton was feeling “smothered” by Stefani. The incorrect report stated the two have been “attached to the hip” since they began dating in 2015 and it was starting to put a strain on their relationship. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be inaccurate. Shelton never felt smothered by Stefani.
Last year, Life & Style alleged that Stefani and Shelton wed on his 50th birthday. Gossip Cop really didn’t need to correct this tale since we’ve busted the tabloids several times for claiming to the two were married or expecting a baby. Nonetheless, the article was also fabricated since the two haven’t gotten married. Gossip Cop is sure when the time comes, more reputable will properly report the news.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.