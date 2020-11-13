'Haunting Of Bly Manor' Star Rahul Kohli Had A Unique Reaction To The Show Hitting Top Of Streaming Charts

Rahul Kohli certainly made a splash with his performance as Owen in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor, but that doesn't seem to be the only splash he's enjoying. According to Nielsen, the program was the most watched show on streaming services, although it was far from the only Netflix show to appear on the list.
The show reached the top of Nielsen's streaming charts for the week of October 12–18, beating out heavy hitters like Schitt's Creek. Bly Manor, by Nielsen's count, has entertained viewers for over 1.8 billion minutes, pushing it up from the number two spot from the week before. Funnily enough, it seems to be in good company on the top ten list, as the other nine shows are also Netflix properties. While we're sure the head honchos at the company are pleased, their celebrations probably wouldn't be nearly as entertaining as Kohli's, who celebrated the Bly Manor news with a choice tweet.
Of course, we expected about as much from Hollywood's Bad Boy. Kohli, who was previously best known for his role on CW's iZombie, has quickly become a fan favorite as a result of his good nature and sense of humor. It was his emotional portrayal of the unbelievably sweet chef Owen, however, that cemented him as an actor to watch for both critics and fans alike. His next production, Midnight Mass, will see him happily rejoining Haunting of Hill House and Haunting of Bly Manor mastermind Mike Flanagan.