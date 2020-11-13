'Haunting Of Bly Manor' Star Rahul Kohli Had A Unique Reaction To The Show Hitting Top Of Streaming Charts

The show reached the top of Nielsen's streaming charts for the week of October 12–18, beating out heavy hitters like Schitt's Creek. Bly Manor, by Nielsen's count, has entertained viewers for over 1.8 billion minutes, pushing it up from the number two spot from the week before. Funnily enough, it seems to be in good company on the top ten list, as the other nine shows are also Netflix properties. While we're sure the head honchos at the company are pleased, their celebrations probably wouldn't be nearly as entertaining as Kohli's, who celebrated the Bly Manor news with a choice tweet.