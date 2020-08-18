Brad Pitt Has A 'Booty Call' Cell Phone? News Brad Pitt Has A 'Booty Call' Cell Phone?
Hasan Minhaj Announces The End Of Netflix's 'Patriot Act'

Screencap of Hasan Minhaj from Patriot Act on Netflix
(Netflix)

Hasan Minhaj announced that Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj has reached its end and will not be returning to Netflix. The show ran for six seasons and garnered international attention as a result of its coverage of the governments of countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and Turkey. Patriot Act had been filming and airing remotely produced episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Minhaj's announcement came as a surprise to most.

Minhaj also posted about the show's conclusion on his personal Instagram as well.

While there haven't been any explanations as to what caused the show to end, it's far from the only well-liked show to be cancelled out of the blue. The added strain of delayed and remotely produced episodes could very likely have been an additional factor. While Minhaj's announcement was appreciative to Netflix and his crew, he didn't confirm if it was a decision made solely by the streaming service, but we'll update with any word from the company. Regardless, the show's conclusion was mostly met by shock and disappointment, although many praised the show and its cast and crew.

