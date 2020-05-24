Has William H, Macy And Felicity Huffman's Marriage Fallen Apart?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Felicity Huffman’s marriage to William H. Macy was falling apart due to the controversial college scandal. The story wasn’t true. Gossip Cop set the record straight at the time. Now, exactly 365 days later, it's apparent the outlet didn't know what it was talking about.
On May 24, 2019, In Touch, alleged, Huffman’s marriage to Macy was on the rocks following the fallout of the SAT scandal. The actress pleaded guilty to the fraud charges against her for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores boosted. The magazine contended because Macy wasn’t present when his wife was in court, it meant the spouses were headed for a split. An alleged insider told the publication, "William not being there clearly spells trouble for the marriage.
The outlet further contended the actress would be alone while she was facing the possibility of prison time. Despite the severity of the situation, the outlet was wrong about the couple’s marriage falling apart. The story came out a year ago and since the scandal broke out, Macy remained by his wife’s side. At the time, a more reliable source, People magazine, stated that Macy and Huffman remained a united front throughout the entire incident. In March, Macy was seen holding Huffman’s hand when the arrived at the courthouse in Los Angeles. Additionally, the month before this story came out, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Macy who stated on record that the actor and his wife weren’t headed for divorce.
It should be noted that the spouses were subjected to various rumors about their marriage following the reveal of the scandal. In March 2019, In Touch’s sister publication, Life & Style, falsely claimed Macy and Huffman were headed for divorce. The outlet contended the fall out of the scandal has put a strain on the couple’s relationship and Huffman discovered Macy was using a celebrity dating app, Raya. The story was completely untrue. As Gossip Cop stated, the couple’s marriage was not in trouble.
The following month, the National Enquirer incorrectly stated Macy and Huffman were headed for a divorce. The tabloid asserted Macy was “set to walk” amid the latest development of the scandal. An alleged insider insisted Macy was “never” on-board with Huffman’s plans to ensure their daughter goes to college. Gossip Cop checked with a rep for Macy who confirmed the story was inaccurate.
Despite what the tabloids tried to convey, Macy and Huffman have remained together throughout this entire process.
