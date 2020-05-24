Has William H, Macy And Felicity Huffman's Marriage Fallen Apart?

The outlet further contended the actress would be alone while she was facing the possibility of prison time. Despite the severity of the situation, the outlet was wrong about the couple’s marriage falling apart. The story came out a year ago and since the scandal broke out, Macy remained by his wife’s side. At the time, a more reliable source, People magazine, stated that Macy and Huffman remained a united front throughout the entire incident. In March, Macy was seen holding Huffman’s hand when the arrived at the courthouse in Los Angeles. Additionally, the month before this story came out, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Macy who stated on record that the actor and his wife weren’t headed for divorce.