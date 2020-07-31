Has Vin Diesel Walked Away From The Fast & Furious Series?

The tabloid missed the mark with Katie Holmes as well, for it claimed in March that she was quitting Hollywood following her breakup with Jamie Foxx. Holmes is not leaving acting behind, as we were told by Holmes’ spokesperson, who said she is “in production on a film.” Diesel quitting the Fast & Furious franchise is just another version of this typical tabloid story where a celebrity supposedly quits Hollywood following trauma. Gossip Cop can happily say for sure that Diesel did not leave his cornerstone franchise behind. Now here’s hoping he really does take the street racers into orbit.