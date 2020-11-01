Has Teresa Giudice Banned Her Daughters From Visiting Joe In Italy?

The scandal surrounding Teresa and Joe Giudice's divorce after the pair was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud shocked everyone, especially fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Following Teresa’s sentencing and time served in prison, Joe soon followed and was also deported to his native country of Italy. Last year, a tabloid claimed that the reality star was forbidding her daughters from visiting their father there. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out. Here’s a look back on the report.
Around this time last year, the National Enquirer asserted that Joe and Teresa Giudice were “headed for a divorce war,” and their four daughters were “right in the thick of it.” According to the paper, the RHONJ star was forbidding her daughters from traveling to Rome to see their father because she was “afraid they wouldn’t come back.”
An insider revealed at the time that the reality star was preparing to fight her former husband for custody of their children and had no plans to see him. "Teresa won't even consider going with them, she's too busy with her career and she still blames Joe for getting them into the mess," the source continued. The magazine’s informant added that she was getting “all her ducks in a row” before she divorced Joe and wanted full custody of their girls.
Gossip Cop can’t imagine what the emotional scrutiny Teresa and Joe Giudice faced during this time in their lives, we do know the paper’s report was incorrect. The former couple announced their separation in December 2019. Their divorce was finalized two months ago. Despite what the tabloid asserted, the more reliable People stated that Teresa and Joe Giudice were “in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another.”
As for Teresa “banning” her daughters from seeing their father, Gossip Cop disproved that bogus narrative last year. We checked with a source close to the situation, who assured us the entire family was planning a trip to Italy at the time. This was confirmed in November 2019 when Joe and Teresa’s daughter Gia shared a photo of the reunion on social media.
As for the Enquirer, we’ve busted the untrustworthy tabloid several times in the past, especially when reporting on Teresa Giudice. Last September, we debunked the publication for claiming the reality star was demanding Bravo pay her children for their time on the RHONJ. Gossip Cop ran the report by a lawyer for Giudice, who clarified the story was “fake news.”
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.