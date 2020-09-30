Has Nicole Kidman Rebounded From 'Rock Bottom'?

365 days ago, a tabloid reported that Nicole Kidman hit rock bottom amid personal and professional problems. Since it’s some time that this story has passed, Gossip Cop is taking a look back at it and what we uncovered about the actress.
Last year, Woman’s Day attested the box-office failure of the actress’ movie, The Goldfinch, and the abandonment of her husband, Keith Urban, left Kidman in a state of "rock bottom." An insider told the publication at the time that Kidman and Urban had not been not seen together for at least six weeks, leading to rumors the two were having marital problems.
The magazine’s insider revealed Kidman was “worried” she was going to lose her country singer husband and was not in a good place. The tipster added Kidman’s “emotions” were on a “major rollercoaster ride” and what she needed was “to be with her family — including Keith."
This was a tired narrative Gossip Cop has heard before. At the time, we investigated the suspicious story from and found it to be completely inaccurate. A year later and our verdict remains the same. Regardless of what the unreliable tabloid reported, Kidman did not hit rock bottom and her marriage to Urban is doing just fine. The Aquaman star shared a sweet photo of herself with Urban and promoted the country crooner’s latest album.
Urban has also recently shown his love and admiration for his wife. The singer appeared on Dax Shephard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, where he admitted Kidman is “the one” for him. “She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road," Urban stated. As for Kidman’s career, the actress’ next show, Nine Perfect Strangers, which is filming in her native Australia as we write this, is set to come out in 2021. In addition to other projects, the idea of Kidman’s career was in trouble was also fabricated.
Woman’s Day doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to reporting on the Nicole Kidman. Last August, Gossip Cop busted the magazine claimed Kidman was pregnant with her fourth child. Kidman has already stated in the past that she wasn’t having any more children, which Gossip Cop pointed out when we debunked the story.
Another bogus story from Woman’s Day alleged Kidman and Urban were divorcing over a red carpet tiff. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for the actress who confirmed the story wasn’t true. Then, as now, their marriage is solid.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.