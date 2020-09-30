Has Nicole Kidman Rebounded From 'Rock Bottom'?

Keith Urban Knew Nicole Was The One

Urban has also recently shown his love and admiration for his wife. The singer appeared on Dax Shephard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, where he admitted Kidman is “the one” for him. “She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road," Urban stated. As for Kidman’s career, the actress’ next show, Nine Perfect Strangers, which is filming in her native Australia as we write this, is set to come out in 2021. In addition to other projects, the idea of Kidman’s career was in trouble was also fabricated.