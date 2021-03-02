Has Emma Watson Really Retired From Acting? Here’s What We Know

Emma Watson has kept a low profile since starring in Little Women, leading some to speculate that she has retired from acting. Gossip Cop has looked into the situation, here’s what we found.

Watson’s Gone ‘Dormant’?

This story comes from the Daily Mail, who reports that Emma Watson has “given up acting.” Watson is focusing on her partner Leo Robinton, with a source saying “Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They’re laying low. Maybe she wants a family.” It claims Watson “has decided to step back from the limelight to spend time with rumored fiance Leo Robinton.”

Gossip Cop is a little skeptical. The source is very confident that Watson is done with acting, but doesn’t know for sure if she wants a family or not. Surely knowing one of these facts would lead to clarity on the other. Watson’s never been focused solely on acting, so a legitimate retirement may not be too far-fetched.

What’s Really Going On?

The best piece of evidence the Daily Mail has is that her agent said Watson “has gone ‘dormant,” but Watson’s manager has clarified this comment. He told EW: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.” Just because Watson isn’t starring in anything right now doesn’t mean she’s leaving her immensely successful career behind.

Let’s just call this whole situation a misunderstanding. Watson is not retiring from acting, but she is taking a bit of a break, it seems. Watson is at a place in her career where she can pick and choose what projects she wants to do rather than needing to do a project for exposure or profit. We have no doubt that she could join a new major franchise if she chose to, but she just has other things on her mind right now.

Frequent Target

While the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Watson currently spends most of her time focused on her relationship and philanthropy, the tabloid media continues to publish loads of stories about her. Gossip Cop has busted so many stories about Watsons love life that we’ve compiled an article about them. No, she’s not dating Leonardo DiCaprio or Robert Pattinson, in case you were wondering.

Since Watson is outspoken about social issues, tabloids have attacked her for being a diva. Life & Style even invented a rivalry between Watson and her Little Women co-stars, so it’s safe to say there’s a lot of misinformation about the Harry Potter star out there.

