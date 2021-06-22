Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife has clearly moved on with her life and is enjoying her new relationship with a heartthrob actor. Georgina Chapman recently made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend of nearly two years Adrien Brody. The two have kept a low profile since hooking up in 2019, two years after Chapman filed to divorce Weinstein, but it seems like everything’s smooth sailing for the love birds.

Georgina Chapman’s Going Public With Adrien Brody Romance

Though Marchsea co-founder Georgina Chapman casually knew Adrien Brody for years, it wasn’t until 2019 that the couple began exploring a romantic relationship together. Before she filed for divorce from disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017, Chapman had already met and socialized with Brody. In 2019, the two came back into contact after Chapman laid low and cared for her two children from her marriage to Weinstein.

They reconnected at the 2019 launch of model Helena Christensen’s swimwear line, which was held in Puerto Rico and their casual friendship took a turn into a full-blown romance. Though they began quietly seeing one another in 2019, it wasn’t until early 2020 that sources close to Chapman confirmed that they were dating. At the time, the insider gave glowing praise to Brody, reporting that the Pianist actor had been a huge source of support for Chapman as she dealt with the fallout from her ex-husband’s crimes.

Understandably, Chapman has been keeping a low profile in the years since Weinstein’s crimes were exposed to the public. It’s clear that her focus was on her two young children and shielding them from the scrutiny that followed their father.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman told People at the time.“I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

First Red Carpet Walk For The Loving Couple

That’s what makes such a strong statement about her recent red carpet debut with Brody. The two attended the premiere of Brody’s latest film, Clean, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Chapman and Brody looked absolutely amazing together and the chemistry between them was nearly blinding.

(Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Obviously, there was a lot for Chapman to be disappointed in with her last relationship, so it’s incredibly refreshing to see her looking so happy with someone new. Brody has a reputation for being private when it comes to his love life, though he was previously attached to another big-name actress. Elsa Pataky, who is now married to Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, previously dated Brody and their names are still sometimes linked in the tabloids. Now it would appear that he has eyes only for Chapman.

