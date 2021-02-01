Harry Styles Upset Miley Cyrus Is Obsessing Over Him?

Former One Direction member Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus have both been world-famous pop stars for years now. According to one tabloid, the Hannah Montana star is obsessed with Styles and it’s freaking him out. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, “flirty" Miley Cyrus "admitted she’s wild about Harry Styles, but the bashful Brit is determined to keep dodging her calls amid his fledgling romance with Olivia Wilde.” The outlet insists, “Harry’s hard-to-get act has only made man-hungry Miley more determined to sink her claws into” him, even though Styles is supposedly "begging to be left alone." An insider tells the magazine,
Cyrus has been “relentless in her pursuit of Harry,” the "spy" continues, adding, “she’s texted him numerous times” about getting together, which Styles is not thrilled about. The insider concludes by saying, “He’s asking their friends to tell her to cut it out. The trouble is she’s relentless!”
This whole story takes one comment Cyrus made in jest and blows it out of proportion. In a recent appearance on a British radio show, Cyrus was asked if she’d rather kiss Styles or Justin Bieber. She said, “Harry, that’s easy.” The High School Musical 2 star added: “I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense." Cyrus is clearly saying these comments in jest and wasn’t even the one who brought Styles up. She, like millions of his fans, think he’s attractive. This isn’t obsessive behavior, so Gossip Cop is busting this story.
Ever since Styles started dating Wilde, the Enquirer has kicked up the bogus coverage about him. It claimed Wilde left Jason Sudeikis because of Styles, which is not true. Sudeikis and Wilde had (probably) been separated for a long time before she met the Dunkirk star. We also busted its story that Styles and Wilde were looking to move in together. Both Styles and Wilde have plenty of places to get privacy in the United States, so the story just didn’t add up.
As for Cyrus, the infamous tabloid claimed her family thought she’d been “possessed by the devil.” Cyrus is close to her family, so that’s just dumb. It also claimed she’d undergone major vocal surgery, but she’s continued to perform with no noticeable hiccups. Obviously, this shady gossip rag isn’t a premier destination for legitimate news about Cyrus or Styles. While it’s true she’d prefer to kiss Styles over Bieber, Cyrus is not obsessing over her contemporary.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
Report: Portia de Rossi In A 'Fury' Over Ellen DeGeneres' Ex
Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins Getting Married? What We Know
Now We Know Why Michael Strahan Hasn’t Been On ‘Good Morning America’
YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Case