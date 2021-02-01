Harry Styles Upset Miley Cyrus Is Obsessing Over Him?

Running Wild With Styles

Ever since Styles started dating Wilde, the Enquirer has kicked up the bogus coverage about him. It claimed Wilde left Jason Sudeikis because of Styles, which is not true. Sudeikis and Wilde had (probably) been separated for a long time before she met the Dunkirk star. We also busted its story that Styles and Wilde were looking to move in together. Both Styles and Wilde have plenty of places to get privacy in the United States, so the story just didn’t add up.