Harry Styles Proposed To Olivia Wilde In Italy With $185K Engagement Ring, ‘Can’t Wait To Start A Family’?

Did Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles secretly get married in Italy? That was one tabloid’s cover story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates.

Harry Styles Proposes To Olivia Wilde With $185K Engagement Ring?

A couple of weeks ago, Life & Style reported Harry Styles had popped the question to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde on a romantic getaway in Italy. At the time, the tabloid heard from an inside source that said, “Harry snuck off about a month ago to design an engagement ring. It cost $185,000 and has a diamond and a sapphire,” adding, “Friends had a feeling he was going to propose to Olivia later in the year, but some now think it’s already happened!”

The source insists the now-engaged couple is planning a lowkey Italian ceremony. “Rumor has it that Olivia wants to wear a beautiful long embroidered white dress that she bought from a Tuscan market when she ties the knot with Harry,” muses the insider, “and they’ll write their own, meaningful vows.” But then the outlet hears from another source who speculates the couple had already tied the knot. “Olivia and Harry were extremely affectionate on the yacht,” the snitch notes, “they were acting like they were just married!”

The publication then admits that a representative for Styles has denied the engagement rumors, and then simply recaps the beginning of their relationship. “At first, friends were concerned that Olivia and Harry wouldn’t last because of the 10-year age gap, but they’ve proven everyone wrong,” the tipster dishes, “Harry and Olivia are perfect together, and the spark between them is crazy. Olivia still gets butterflies when she’s around him, and they never argue. He’s super easygoing, and so is she.” Finally, the insider attests, “Harry can’t wait to have kids of his own,” adding Wilde “can’t wait to start a family with him, either.”

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Married And Family Planning?

So, did Styles and Wilde get married in Italy? Of course not, and the tabloid seems to doubt it too. This story started out with how the couple tied the knot and quickly mellowed into a simple engagement story. The outlet also relies solely on the speculation of “onlookers” and other unnamed sources. We seriously doubt anyone talking to the tabloid is actually close to the couple. Either way, Styles’ rep has denied the rumors.

Additionally, this tabloid seems to forget that Wilde just got out of a serious relationship with her long-time partner and father of her children, Jason Sudeikis. Wilde already has two children, so why is the tabloid implying that she would just now be starting a family with Styles? It just doesn’t make sense. While we don’t doubt Styles and Wilde’s relationship is going strong, it seems far more likely that the couple is taking their time to get to know each other before rushing into anything.

The Tabloid On False Engagements

This wouldn’t be the first time we caught Life & Style lying about a celebrity engagement. Last year, the magazine claimed Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planned to remarry in Napa Valley. Then the tabloid alleged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker secretly got engaged on her birthday. The outlet even reported Halle Berry was “headed for the altar” with her new boyfriend. Since Gossip Cop found all of these reports to be false, we doubt this one has any more truth to it.

