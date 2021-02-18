Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde ‘Set To Wed’ After Singer Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring?

Former One Direction member Harry Styles recently spotted wearing a ring on that finger. One tabloid now claims he and Booksmart director Olivia Wilde are engaged. Gossip Cop investigates.

According to Woman’s Day, “Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde aren’t wasting any time with their hot new romance.” New photographs show the Dunkirk star wearing a gold band on his “wedding finger” only a month after the two went public. A pal says “Harry’s crazy in love with Olivia” and has “been telling everyone she’s going to be the mother of his kids.”

The source goes on to say “it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he’s jumped the gun on an engagement.” Wilde “is still working out custody of her two kids” amidst the split with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, but she’s still “just as smitten with her younger man.” The article concludes by saying Wilde “says he’s like the missing piece in the puzzle and she’s finding it impossible to take things slowly with him.”

Gossip Cop sees stories like this all the time where a ring either being on or off is a surefire sign of engagement. What this article fails to mention, and that feels rather suspicious, is that Styles was wearing the ring while on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. In other photos from the set, he is not wearing the ring, so it’s likely only part of his costume, as Styles plays the husband of Florence Pugh in the film.

Styles is also known to wear rings but doesn’t exactly have a reputation of a hopeless romantic. He’s never been engaged before, so it would be pretty out of character for him to propose to a still-not-totally-separated Wilde. Add in the fact that real “pals” and “friends” of Styles and Wilde would never talk to this tabloid, and you’re left with an impossible to believe story relying only on faulty evidence.

This tabloid loves ring-spotting. A few months ago it claimed Beyonce and Jay Z were in trouble after he was spotted without his wedding ring on. He probably just took it off before exercising on the beach. Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted without her ring in 2018, so Woman’s Day concluded she was having marriage trouble as well. This is just a silly tabloid trope that shouldn’t be taken seriously.

This tabloid has no insight into Harry Styles either. It recently claimed he was dating Miley Cyrus. Cyrus complimented Styles in an interview, and who wouldn’t, and things got out of hand from there in the tabloid’s mind. This same publication also claimed Wilde and Styles had a baby on the way, which is utterly absurd. Styles and Wilde are still dating, and this tabloid simply cannot be trusted.

